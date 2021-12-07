Katrina Kaif in Anamika Khanna, Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi set fashion goals before grand wedding: Pics, videos

The soon-to-be-married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left Mumbai for Jaipur last night to begin their grand wedding festivities with family and close friends. The couple will tie the knot at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The paparazzi snapped the two stars outside the airport as they left for the wedding destination with their family members. Both Vicky and Katrina looked incredible in their wedding-festivity-ready ensembles.

Katrina Kaif was clicked outside her home in Mumbai and then Kalina airport, where Vicky also arrived with his family to leave for Jaipur. Katrina chose a resplendent sunshine yellow sharara set embroidered heavily with intricate details.

Katrina Kaif at Kalina airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Katrina chose a more ethnic look, Vicky looked dapper in semi-traditional pants and a shirt set, fit for a modern groom. Keep scrolling to see more pictures and videos from the airport and find out the designers Katrina and Vicky chose for their appearance.

Vicky Kaushal at Kalina airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina was dressed head to toe in an ethereal creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. The bride-to-be's best friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, styled the royal and elegant sartorial moment.

Katrina Kaif in an Anamika Khanna creation. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's sharara set features a bright yellow kurta with a front split on the neckline, intricate silver embroidery on the hem, neck and sleeves, oversized fitting, and a short length. She paired the kurta with flared sharara pants in the same colour and gota patti embroidery.

Katrina completed the sharara with a matching yellow georgette dupatta. It came decorated with intricate silver embroidery, and the actor draped it on her shoulder and around the body. Simple mojaris and dainty earrings rounded off the accessories, and for glam, Katrina chose minimal make-up and blush-pink lips.

Vicky Kaushal chose a dapper look from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest collection. He wore a breezy Mandarin-collared shirt in the peach shade to the airport. It features a tropical print and folded long sleeves.

Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi clothing and accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vicky tucked his shirt inside the beige tapered pants to give his ensemble a formal touch. The actor accessorised his ensemble with a tan Sabyasachi logo belt and tan moccasins. A rugged beard and sleeked-back hairdo rounded off his airport look.

What do you think of the soon-to-be-married couple's looks?

