What Katrina Kaif wore to Vicky Kaushal's house amid wedding preparations: All pics and video

Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will soon tie the knot later this week in Rajasthan. Amid the ongoing wedding preparations, the bride-to-be arrived at Vicky's house last night with her mother, Suzanne Turquotte. The paparazzi clicked Katrina leaving her home and arriving at Vicky's building decked up in a gorgeous white saree, looking breathtaking as ever.

Katrina chose a white georgette ruffled saree for the special occasion. It isn't clear if the couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony. She went for the effortless and elegant vibe with her regal ensemble. Pictures of the star have been going viral on social media platforms. They show Katrina greeting the paparazzi outside her building and then heading for Vicky's home.

Katrina's pristine white saree is a dream look for any new bride-to-be for attending their pre-wedding festivities. Keep scrolling to see how Katrina styled the drape and find out where you can buy the exact same outfit online.

Katrina Kaif in a georgette white saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina draped the white georgette saree in a traditional style that flaunted the subtle and stylish ruffles on its pallu and front pleats. The sheer six yards hugged the star's statuesque frame nicely and gave her traditional look a sizzling touch.

Katrina teamed the saree with a shimmering blouse decorated with reflective diamantes on an ivory background. The sleeveless choli comes with a plunging neck and back and unique double straps featuring sequin embellishments.

In the end, Katrina accessorised her ethnic look with embellished single-toe heels, chunky bracelets, and statement earrings.

Katrina Kaif paired the saree with an embellished blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Keen on adding Katrina's look to your wedding wardrobe? Well, a similar look is available on Arpita Mehta's website. Called the Ivory georgette ruffle sari set, the ensemble is worth ₹54,000.

The Ivory georgette ruffle sari set. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Centre parted super-silky tresses, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes completed Katrina's standout glam picks.

What do you think of Katrina's outfit?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The location has been booked from December 6 to 11. The couple has not yet released any official statement about their relationship and wedding. However, their friends have confirmed the relationship.

