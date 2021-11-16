Patralekhaa marries Rajkummar Rao in Sabyasachi saree, here's what the Bengali verse on her veil means

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Monday, November 15. The wedding took place in Chandigarh in the attendance of the star's close friends and family. The couple had been together for 11 years before they decided to tie the knot.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their big day and looked nothing short of a dream. The Stree actor wore an embroidered ivory jacket with a silk kurta, churidar, pink dupatta and a red pagdi. Patralekhaa chose a traditional red buti saree adorned with personalised details and a stunning veil for her big day.

Apart from the beautifully designed wedding trousseau, what caught many netizens' eyes was the Bengali verse written on the borders of Patralekhaa's wedding veil and the meaning behind it. If you have been wondering the same, we have the details. Sabyasachi himself penned the Bengali verse for the couple to mark their special day. Roughly translated, it means, "I surrender all my love to you." How beautiful is that!

Take a look at the pictures:

According to Sabyasachi's Instagram page, Patralekhaa's classic and beautiful look came adorned with personalised details to make her ensemble special. She chose a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil. Handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewels in 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds rounded off the accessories.

As for the groom, Rajkummar wore an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons. He paired it with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completed the wedding look with handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the good news with their fans last night by sharing heartwarming pictures from their wedding. The photos showed the two dressed in beauteous ensembles and performing the wedding rituals.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever...and beyond," Rajkummar wrote on his Instagram page.

