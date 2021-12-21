Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the floral tulle Sabyasachi saree better?

Actor Katrina Kaif has been making headlines ever since she got married to Vicky Kaushal in a beautiful ceremony at Rajasthan. From the wedding trousseau to happy pictures of the couple enjoying with their family, everything about Vicky and Katrina's nuptials delighted many.

Katrina, a Sabyasachi bride for all her wedding functions, wore a floral tulle saree by the designer for another ceremony. The star looked breathtaking in it. However, her pictures reminded us of a similar look that Deepika Padukone donned in 2017 for a red carpet event. We love this fashion coincidence moment.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in similar Sabyasachi sarees.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika attended an awards function in 2017 wearing a stunning saree from her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. At that time, the star had been promoting her film Padmaavat. She chose a sheer tulle saree with floral appliqué for the occasion.

Deepika's Sabyasachi saree features a light smattering of shimmery embellishment, an embroidered border, and an extended train that added a hint of drama to the ensemble. She wore the nude drape with a matching sleeveless blouse carrying a plunging neckline and similar floral embellishments.

Deepika accessorised the tulle saree with multilayered Kundan jhumkas by Sabyasachi and pumps. She topped it all off with soft smoky eyes, nude lips, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and wavy hair.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina also wore a similar nude floral saree, silhouetted like a white wedding gown, for a festivity. She paid tribute to her mother's British heritage in the vintage-inspired couture six yards with a trailing veil.

The pastel tulle look is embellished with hand-cut English flowers and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals.

The actor paired the saree with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds and a pair of matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Centre-parted tresses, nude pink lips and minimal make-up rounded it all off.

Who do you think wore the ensemble better?

