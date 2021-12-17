Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go full disco-era couple with glam looks for 83 promotions: Pics and videos

The fashionable duo of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after promoting their upcoming film 83 in Dubai. However, their pictures are still creating quite the buzz online. The star couple witnessed the screening of the trailer of 83 on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, with Kapil Dev and other cast members of the movie. They chose stylish ensembles inspired by the 70s disco era, and we are stunned by every bit of this sartorial moment.

Ranveer shared pictures of his look on social media with the caption, "Disco inferno, Let's go." Whereas, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared Deepika's photos. While Deepika's all-red outfit is by Valentino, Ranveer wore Gucci for the occasion.

Deepika and Ranveer's fan clubs also shared several pictures and videos on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see the couple's photos and know details about their outlandish yet in-vogue looks.

Deepika wore a bright red mini dress for promoting 83 in Dubai. The dress comes with a round neckline, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, a loose silhouette that hugged her figure aesthetically, and keyhole detail on the back.

The star wore the ensemble with sheer bright red stockings, matching pointed stilettos, and a red headscarf tied securely in a vintage style. Deepika accessorised her ensemble with ruby and diamond encrusted drop earrings.

With tresses tied in a sleek braided bun, Deepika rounded off her hairdo. In the end, winged eyeliner glowing skin, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contour completed the glam picks.

Ranveer complemented Deepika in his usual flamboyant aesthetic. He wore a shimmery turtleneck top with full sleeves and adorned in gold reflective sequins.

Ranveer Singh in Gucci.

Mustard suede pants, metallic gold boots, mismatched earrings, quirky statement rings and gold shade futuristic sunglasses completed Ranveer's attire. Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani styled Ranveer.

