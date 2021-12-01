Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Deepika Padukone proves she is the Queen of classy looks in 50k denim jacket-pants set
Deepika Padukone proves she is the Queen of classy looks in 50k denim jacket-pants set

  • Deepika Padukone in an oversized denim jacket and pants proved she is the queen of classy looks at the Mumbai airport recently. Her jacket is worth 50k.
Deepika Padukone proves she is the Queen of classy looks in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50k denim jacket-pants set(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone proves she is the Queen of classy looks in 50k denim jacket-pants set(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The denim-on-denim trend is not going away anytime soon. In fact, this voguish style statement has found some followers in top Bollywood celebrities. 83 actor Deepika Padukone is one of them. The star was recently seen at the Mumbai airport dressed in a denim-on-denim fit, proving once again why she is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood.

Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, was snapped this week by the paparazzi, catching a flight out of Mumbai. The actor loves her denim ensembles and often favours relaxed jeans while on the go. For her latest flight, the actor paired her oversized denim jacket with matching jeans. Her fuss-free effortless beauty in her ensemble made our jaws hit the floor.

If you are a denim lover just like Deepika, then the star's latest look is one to bookmark. If you wish to add the exact same look to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to find out the price of her chic jacket.

Deepika Padukone at airport.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone at airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika wore an oversized denim jacket for catching a flight out of Mumbai. The quilted overshirt features diamond stitch detail which adds a unique touch to the look. Moreover, the oversized fit is perfect to layer and wear throughout the colder seasons.

Deepika Padukone at airport.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone at airport.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

So, if you are willing to add this to look to your winter collection, we have found the details. Called Elemy Denim Overshirt Jacket, Deepika's overshirt is from a label called Iro Paris, and it is worth 50,492 (595 Euros).

The Elemy Denim Overshirt Jacket.&nbsp;(iroparis.com)
The Elemy Denim Overshirt Jacket. (iroparis.com)

Deepika paired the jacket with a top and relaxed acid-washed denim pants. She folded the cuffs to give her elegant look a more street-ready and chill vibe. Black kitten heels from Louis Vuitton worn with ribbed stockings and a white face mask rounded off the look.

Middle-parted open tresses and minimal make-up completed Deepika Padukone's glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in 83. The film's trailer dropped on November 30 and will be released in cinemas on December 24, 2021.

