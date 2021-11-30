Deepika Padukone's royal look in cream saree gets praise online, netizens call her unreal

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is married to Ranveer Singh, has an undeniable regal charm, and it also translates into her sartorial choices. The star has captured the eyes of fashion enthusiasts innumerable times with head-turning looks, each equally stunning.

Deepika recently starred in a photoshoot, and her clicks in a cream heavily-embroidered ensemble are going viral online. The 83 actor is once again winning hearts with her look, and the netizens also agree.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani posted pictures of Deepika on Instagram today, November 30. She captioned the post with several black coloured hearts and revealed that Deepika was dressed in a creation by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. She chose a bespoke cream-coloured saree for the shoot.

Keep scrolling to look at all the photos from the stars shoot.

The Faraz Manan saree comes in an ethereal cream shade. The six yards, replete with scalloped borders on the pallu, feature sequinned embroidery, intricate threadwork, applique patterns, and rows of beaded embellishments.

Deepika teamed the six yards with a matching cream coloured blouse decorated with similar embroidery and thread work all over the front and back. The actor chose contrasting emerald green jewels to add a pop of colour to her attire. She wore drop earrings and a matching necklace.

Deepika finished off her ethnic look with her signature hairdo - a middle-parted sleek braided bun. Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, nude lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, kohled eyes, and winged eyeliner completed the glam picks.

Netizens praised Deepika's look in the comments section of the post. They wrote "Queen" and "Unreal." See some of the reactions:

Comments on the post.

Deepika's ensemble is a great look for a new bride. It is reminiscent of the diva's own wedding reception attire. You can definitely let the actor's royal ensemble inspire your wardrobe for the ongoing wedding season.

Meanwhile, Deepika celebrated her third wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month. She flew with Ranveer Singh to Uttarakhand to spend some time in the mountains.

The couple will star together in their fourth film, 83.

