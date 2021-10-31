Deepika Padukone's glam look for Dubai outing features choker necklace worth 56k

Actor Deepika Padukone recently jetted off to Dubai, and pictures from her dinner date in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) city have been making waves. The star's photos with actor, host Nitinn R Miranni and his wife Aarti, Pakistani celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan, influencers Lailli Mirza and Alizey have flooded social media. Moreover, Deepika chose a glam fit for her late-night outing, and her sartorial choice has left fans swooning.

There is rarely any style statement that Deepika Padukone cannot slay. The star makes even a boring combination of a tank top and denims seem absolutely chic. Her latest night-out in Dubai proved the same and gave us exciting tips to up our style game.

Though Deepika did not share any photos from the dinner date, Maliha Rehman, Nitinn R Miranni, and the star's fan clubs posted the images on their Instagram pages. Deepika wore a black sleeveless top with denim pants and on-point jewellery. Scroll ahead to see the photos and find out the whopping price of her choker necklace.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon-Deepika Padukone: Leather pants are B-Town's latest favourite trend

Deepika wore a solid black sleeveless bodysuit featuring a plunging V neckline and a figure-sculpting silhouette for the occasion. She paired the top with high waisted black denim pants carrying a tapered fit.

Deepika teamed her all-black chic look with an elegant Christian Dior gold-finish metal chain with the 'CD' initials. Called the Danseuse ÉToile Choker, the accessory comes at a whopping price. It is worth ₹56,196 (USD 750).

The Danseuse ÉToile Choker from Dior. (dior.com)

The 35-year-old star completed her accessories with tiny hoop earrings, rings, pearl and gold chain bracelets, and a smartwatch.

The Padmaavat star tied her tresses in her signature centre-parted sleek low bun. Glowing skin, kohl-clad eyes, a hint of mascara and blush rounded off the glam.

What do you think of Deepika's look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON