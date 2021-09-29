Loved Deepika Padukone's animal print sweater from her latest shoot? It costs less than 3k

If midweek blues are hitting you hard, Deepika Padukone's latest set of pictures will definitely cheer you up. The actor recently shared a 'before and after' snippet from what seemed like a photoshoot. Apart from her infectious smile in the photos, her printed knit sweater caught our eye and made us fall in love with her style. If you are looking for inspiration to ramp up your fall closet, this is it.

Deepika Padukone has impeccable taste when it comes to her sartorial choices. Every piece from a closet is eye-catching and bookmark-worthy, especially the winterwear ensembles. The jacquard animal print knit sweater she wore for the shoot is proof. What's more? It costs less than ₹3k.

In the photos, Deepika stole the show with her pretty smile and sweater top. She captioned the post, "Before (forward icon) after." The first photo shows her getting ready for a shoot, and the next is a candid moment of her laughing unabashedly. Scroll ahead to get all the deets about her OOTD.

See Deepika Padukone's post here:

The jacquard animal print knit sweater Deepika wore for her shoot is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara. The knit sweater top features a ribbed round neckline with droopy sleeves and gathered cuffs. The top came in the blue, black and white shades, making it a perfect fall pick.

Deepika teamed the knit top with a pair of trendy leather pants. She accessorised her ensemble with statement textured hoop earrings and rings.

Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot.

Open locks, winged eyeliner, minimal make-up, and glowing skin rounded off her glam picks.

Keen on including the knit sweater in your closet? Well, we have found the price details for you. Including the piece in your wardrobe will cost you ₹2,790.

Deepika Padukone's knit sweater top. (zara.com)

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has multiple projects lined up in her pipeline. She will be seen next with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

