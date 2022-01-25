Katrina Kaif or Pooja Hegde: Who wore the 10k floral bikini top and shorts better at Maldives?

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram yesterday to share unseen pictures from her holiday in the Maldives with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan last year, and after that, they went to the island nation for a short getaway. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor's latest images from the holiday show her chilling by the sea, but it is her beach-ready outfit that has everyone's undivided attention.

Katrina slipped into a tropical printed shirt and co-ord bikini top and shorts set for her sunkissed photoshoot. The ensemble is from a resortwear label called The Iaso and is a perfect fit for enjoying a chill day at the beach. Moreover, Pooja Hegde also wore the ensemble during her Maldives vacation last year.

See Katrina and Pooja's pictures in the ensemble:

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde in bikini top and shorts worth ₹10k enjoys wind in her hair

Katrina chose the breezy co-ord set with a printed shirt for the romantic getaway with Vicky Kaushal. The actor's best friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania, styled the look. She chose a spaghetti-strapped bikini top featuring a knotted front, plunging neckline, and floral print in multiple shades done on a white background.

Katrina wore the breezy co-ord set with a printed shirt.

The Sooryavanshi actor teamed the bikini top with matching cotton shorts and a crinkle chiffon shirt. It features a collar, folded short sleeves, side vents at the hem, knotted front and buttons left open. She styled the ensemble by leaving her messy windswept locks open and opting for blush pink lips and sunkissed glowing skin.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde in ₹1k tie-die bikini is like a breath of fresh air, see new pic

As for Pooja Hegde, the actor wore the tropical printed bikini top and matching shorts with a white cotton shirt. She balanced the prints with the oversized top featuring long sleeves, floral applique work and an open front.

Pooja Hegde styled the co-ord ensemble with a white shirt.

Pooja also left her locks open like Katrina and opted for nude lip shade and bare sunkissed face for the glam picks. In the end, she did not wear any accessories with the outfit.

If you wish to include the co-ord set that Katrina and Pooja Hegde wore for their Maldives holiday in your wardrobe, we have found the details for you. The set is worth ₹9,999. As for Katrina's shirt, it is worth ₹6,999.

The Riona Co-ord. (theiaso.com)

The Sander Shirt, (theiaso.com)

Pooja Hegde or Katrina Kaif, who do you think rocked the look?