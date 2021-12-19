Pooja Hegde in 5k bikini flaunts messy vacay hair before a swim in Maldives: Pic inside

If you look at the Instagram accounts of your favourite celebrities who escaped to the Maldives, it will look as if they are still not over their beach vacation. Many have been sharing back-to-back throwback pictures even after returning from the island nation. Pooja Hegde is also one of them, as she shared a new bikini-clad photo of herself on social media.

Pooja Hegde has been delighting her fans with her Maldives holiday pictures, giving a glimpse of her jaw-dropping vacay wardrobe. On Saturday, December 18, the star shared another steamy photoshoot from the island nation. "Messy Ponytail's are forever gonna be my go to #swimtime #vacayhair," she captioned the post.

Pooja showed her love for the hottest trend of 2021 with this latest picture - crochet ensembles. She wore a black and white bikini set from the shelves of the label, Dash And Dot. If you wish to buy this look for your next beach holiday, we have the price for you. But first, look at Pooja's post.

Pooja posed for the camera by standing on a dock by the sea in the black and white crochet bikini set. It features a bikini top with a quirky crochet pattern, fringe tassels under the hem, and thin halter straps to tie it together.

The Radhe Shyam actor wore the top with bikini bottoms that carried the same crochet pattern and strappy ties on both sides. She accessorised the look with a dainty silver waist chain. Messy ponytail, glowing sun tanned skin, and a nude lip shade rounded off Pooja's glam.

Keen on buying Pooja's bikini set? Well, it is currently available on the Dash And Dot website. Called the Crochet Bikini, it is worth ₹5,990.

The Crochet Bikini set. (dashanddot.com)

Pooja has been sharing several back-to-back throwback pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. From tie-dye bikinis to co-ord outfits, the star wore it all. Here are some of our favourite looks of the actor.

What do you think of Pooja's bikini avatar?

