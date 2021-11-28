Pooja Hegde in 1k tie-die bikini is like a breath of fresh air, see new pic from Maldives

The Most Eligible Bachelor actor Pooja Hegde may have returned from the Maldives, but her heart is still in the island nation. And we love all the fashion moments that she has been serving with photos from her beach holiday. On Saturday, the star shared another picture on her social media page, and stunning is too weak a word to describe her voguish look.

Pooja took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself wearing a tie-dye printed bikini top while standing on the white sandy beach. She posed for the camera looking beautiful as ever and captioned it with a 'Lollipop' emoticon. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Pooja's Maldives look.

The bikini top is from the shelves of resortwear label Papaaya Swimwear. The sophisticated tie-up triangle bikini featuring barely-there straps and a tie-dye swirl print in blue and pink hues adds a breath of fresh air to Pooja's look. Keep reading to find out the price of the ensemble.

Take a look at Pooja's photo:

Keen on including Pooja's tie-dye bikini top in your beachwear collection? Well, we found the price for you. Called the Tie Dye Swirl Top, it is available on the Papaaya Swimwear website and will cost you ₹1,299.

The Tie Dye Swirl Top. (papaayaswimwear.com)

Pooja styled the beach look with side-parted open tresses styled in soft curls. She chose minimal accessories that included colourful rings and layered gold chains with pretty pendants. Nude pink lip shade and glowing skin completed the actor's beach glam.

Pooja has been sharing several looks from her Maldives holiday with fans on Instagram, and each has been equally stunning. From monokinis to monotone bikini sets to playful bralette-pants combo, here's a look at some of her photos:

Meanwhile, professionally, Pooja has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

