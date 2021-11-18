Pooja Hegde, in 6k bikini top and tie-dye pants, brings 'Tropical Thunder' to the Maldives

Actor Pooja Hegde is creating some 'Tropical Thunder' in the Maldives with her beach looks, and they are worth swooning over again and again. The star jetted off to the Maldives like many other Bollywood celebrities to enjoy some tropical sun, beaches, and white sand. She brought some thunder there with her glamorous looks.

Pooja has been sharing back-to-back photos from the island nation, giving a glimpse into her vacation. On Wednesday, she shared another click of herself dressed in a sexy bikini top with tie-dye pants and chic accessories. She captioned the post, "Tropical thunder."

Pooja chose a dark brown bikini top from the shelves of the resort wear label Ookioh and pants from label Essgee for the beach day. She teamed it with accessories from the Summer Somewhere Shop. If you loved her look and want to include it in your wardrobe, scroll ahead to find out how you can do the same.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Pooja got ready to sunbathe at the beach in the Maldives. She wore a bandeau-style bikini top in dark chocolate brown shade. It comes with a knotted front detail and halter neck-straps.

The Radhe Shyam star complemented the chic bikini top with off-white and brown high waisted pants featuring handmade knotted macrame pockets, relaxed fit, and a flared hem. The combination makes it a perfect summer look for a beach outing or pool day.

Pooja Hegde in Maldives.

If you wish to know the price of Pooja's bikini top and tie-dye printed pants, we have all the details for you. Called the Napali Top, the bikini is worth ₹3,710 (USD 50). As for the pants, they will cost you ₹3,000. The combo will be worth ₹6,710.

The Napali Top. (ookioh.com)

The Lina Pant. (essgee.co)

The 31-year-old accessorised her beach look in a very 60s chic aesthetic. She chose a chunky gold necklace with sea-inspired charms, tinted vintage sunglasses, a beige jute top handle bag, flat sandals, rings, and bracelets. The charm necklace is worth ₹6,600.

The Summer Charms Necklace. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Side parted open tresses styled in soft curls, nude brown lip shade, and glowing skin complimenting her glorious tan completed Pooja's glam picks.

What do you think about her attire?

