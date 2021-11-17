In a 13.8K three-piece set, Pooja Hegde is ‘as wild as the sea’

Pooja Hegde is currently in Maldives and stunning the place with her drool-worthy outfits every day. When it comes to fashion, we trust Pooja and her sartorial sense of fashion to put fashion police on immediate alert – on Tuesday, it was no different. The only blue that Pooja had in the middle of this week is the blue of the sprawling sea waters around her in Maldives.

Some of the snippets of how her day went, has found their way on her Instagram profile and since then we are confused what to drool at – her three-piece set or Pooja herself. To beat the Tuesday blues for her Instagram family, Pooja decked up in a three-piece set for her day out with the sun and the sea and looked absolutely stunning in it.

The three-piece set came with a strapless bandeau with a tie-up detail honing a metal ring. The midriff-baring bandeau is paired with a pleated high-waisted skirt with a side drape feature and a one thigh-high slit. The attire is further teamed with an ankle length throw.

Pooja shared multiple snippets of donning this attire and captioned the pictures with a sneak peek of her Maldives state of mind. Against a backdrop of the sun setting above the sprawling blue waters of Maldives, Pooja posed for the pictures in the blue three-piece set and wrote, “Brave, free and as wild as the sea.” Take a look at her pictures here:

The three-piece set is attributed to the fashion designer house Since 1988. The designer house is famously known for their collections of stylish and comfortable womenswear. The three-piece set is priced at ₹13800 in the designer house’s official website. Take a look: The three-piece set is priced at ₹13800 in the designer house’s official website.(https://since1988.in/)

Pooja accessorised her look in classic metallic jewellery from the house of MNSH and Inaya. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Pooja aced the look.

