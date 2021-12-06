'Serial Laugher' Pooja Hegde in crochet bikini will make you miss summers: Viral pics from Maldives

Actor Pooja Hegde is still not over her summertime holiday at the beach, and we are also living vicariously through her Instagram feed. The Radhe Shyam actor had travelled to the Maldives last month to take a break from her busy schedule. Since then, the star has shared several pictures and videos from her vacation. Her latest post shows the actor caught in a candid moment. However, it is her bikini set that we love.

Pooja took to Instagram on Sunday, December 5, to share two photos of herself lounging at the beach and flashing her pretty smile for the camera. She captioned the images, "Serial Laugher."

Pooja made a case for crocheted ensembles with her look in the endearing photos. She can be seen wearing a crochet bikini set with elegant accessories for the beach look. Look at her photos below and find out how she styled the perfect summer look.

The pictures show the 31-year-old star wearing a deep sea-blue crochet bikini featuring a plunging neckline. She styled the ensemble with statement cloud-shaped earrings featuring gold beads. Other jewels for the beach look include several gold rings and a pearl bracelet with gold charms.

We loved each accessory that Pooja donned with her beach look. However, the highlight was the beige straw hat with black lining she wore with the ensemble. Open tresses, nude lip shade, glorious beach-tanned skin, blue-hued kajal, white nail paint and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam.

Earlier, Pooja had shared another photo of herself from the Maldives. She nailed another trendy look by wearing a tie-dye printed bikini with minimal gold accessories, open locks, nude pink lip, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja was last seen in the Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Her upcoming films are Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

