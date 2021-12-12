Pooja Hegde drops magical pics in black saree and sleeveless blouse, fan calls her beautiful Naari

After wrapping up the shooting schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's action entertainer, Beast, Pooja Hegde is delighting her fans by dropping stylish pictures of herself from a photoshoot. The star's sartorial prowess is as well known as her blockbuster roles in films. This new shoot is proof of the same.

Pooja posted a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 12, in which she wore a simple yet striking black see-through saree embroidered with intricate details. The star looked magical, as always, in the pictures. She captioned the post, "Simple," along with three black heart emoticons.

The black saree donned by Pooja in the pictures is from the shelves of the clothing label, Origins Hyderabad. Celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle styled the contemporary ethnic look for Pooja. Keep scrolling to see all the photos and find how the star styled the bespoke look.

Pooja's see-through saree comes in a classic black hue, replete with vertical diamantes, sequinned patterns and floral thread embroidery all over. The pallu also featured feather adornments, adding a whimsical touch to Pooja's gorgeous look.

The Eligible Bachelor actor wore the six yards with a beautifully designed black blouse featuring a plunging scalloped neckline, sequin embroidery, spaghetti straps, and a cropped length.

Pooja styled her all-black look with black nail paint, sparkling silver ear studs, and a stone-adorned bracelet. She tied her locks in a messy centre-parted ponytail, and for glam, the star chose bold winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Pooja Hegde wears a spaghetti-strapped blouse with her saree.

The post garnered several comments and more than 1 million likes. Many of the star's fans took to the comments section to praise the stunning look. One user wrote, "Beautiful Naari in black Saree." Another commented, "Beautiful."

Meanwhile, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan in lead roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in summer 2022.

What do you think of Pooja's look?

