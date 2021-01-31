Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Bollywood knows how to do an ethnic look right and Pooja Hegde’s recent pictures are a testimony to our statement. Be it a Diwali party or a celebrity wedding, every year, fashionistas give us various ethnic looks to bookmark and take inspiration from for the upcoming wedding season. From sarees to anarkali suits and lehengas, we see a lot of ensembles.
Recently, Pooja shared some stunning images of herself in a gorgeous bright kurta set from the shelves of the high-end designer Anita Dongre. The 30-year-old wore a handwoven violet ensemble. Pooja’s kurta had intricate heavy work all over, especially at the neck, end of the arms and the hem. The long full-sleeved kurta was adorned with a middle slit.
Pooja teamed the kurta with a pair of matching well-fitted pants. She also tied a matching belt on her waist which brought the whole look together. To accessorise the outfit, the actor sported a pair of gold chandelier earrings and completed the look with a pair of mojaris. For her glam, Pooja went the subtle route and was seen with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick.
She left her slightly wavy side parted hair down and we think this outfit is the perfect bridesmaid ensemble for a day wedding. Pooja shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “Purple sparkle (sic).”
Pooja Hegde is known for her stunning ethnic looks. Whenever the Mohenjo Daro actor steps out in a traditional outfit, our jaws hit the floor. Check out some of her looks that have made headlines in the past:
On the work front, she was last seen in the 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in which she shared screen space with Allu Arjun. Prior to that, she was also seen in the film Housefull 4 which featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.
