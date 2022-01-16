Pooja Hegde in bikini top and shorts worth 10k enjoys wind in her hair by the sea: See new pic

Actor Pooja Hegde is in love with the sand, sea and sun and the feeling of wind in her hair. Don't believe us? Well, if you look at the Acharya star's official Instagram page, you will know what we mean. She has been sharing stunning back to back pictures from her holiday in the Maldives, and she did the same on the weekend as she posted another sunkissed click. We are in love with her beach-ready fashion choices.

On Saturday, Pooja took to Instagram to post a photo of herself dressed in a tropical printed bikini top and shorts set. The star stood on a wooden dock by the sea, with strong winds messing up her long silky tresses and flashing a stunning smile to get the picture clicked. She captioned the post with hut emojis.

Coming to Pooja's look in the photo, the ensemble is from the resort wear label The Iaso. The Radhe Shyam actor's beach look features a bralette with a plunging V neckline, knot detail on the front, bow-tie thin straps and exposed shoulders. It also comes replete with a multi-coloured tropical print on a white background.

Pooja teamed the bikini top with elasticated shorts featuring mini length and matching printed pattern on a white base. She layered the ensemble with an oversized white collared shirt with an open front, exaggerated slits on the long sleeves and a flowy silhouette.

If you wish to include the star's beach outfit in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The set is available on The Iaso website and is called Riona Co-ord. It is worth ₹9,999.

The Riona Co-ord. (theiaso.com)

In the end, Pooja styled her ensemble by ditching any accessories and opting for white nail paint, messy side-parted open tresses, nude lip shade and sunkissed dewy skin.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will star next in Radhe Shyam. It also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya. Recently, she announced that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Acharya's release was postponed.

