Katrina Kaif embraces florals in dreamy photoshoot with a quirky print mini dress, it costs 87k. Yay or Nay?

Actor Katrina Kaif's sartorial statements can always be defined as elegant and classy. The star is known to favour girl-next-door style statements with her fashion choices. However, once in a while, she manages to surprise her fans by experimenting with her style. And she did the same for a recent photoshoot. Katrina slipped into a floral printed mini dress for a dreamy photoshoot and embraced her quirky side with the corseted ensemble. Keep scrolling to know all the details about her look.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot that showed the star posing for the camera while lounging on a couch. The Phone Bhoot actor also announced a new project with Gauri Khan, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, in the caption. "Dreamy Florals. Something special coming soon with @gaurikhan," she wrote. The dress Katrina chose for the photoshoot is from the shelves of the clothing label Zimmermann. Check out the pictures and the price of the ensemble below. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif in black and white mini shirt dress serves the ultimate party look of the season, it costs ₹1 lakh)

The floral printed dress is available on the Zimmermann website and is from their Spring 2022 Ready To Wear Collection, The Dancer. It is called the Prima Panelled Mini Dress, and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹87,695 (USD 1,110).

The price of the dress Katrina Kaif wore. (zimmermann.com)

The ivory dress comes in multi-coloured floral patterns and is made from silk-linen organza fabric. It features a round neckline, raised shoulders, long sleeves with ruched details, corseted midriff accentuating the star's svelte frame, a buoyant skirt, and floral design in lavender, pink, red, green, orange, yellow, blue and more shades.

Katrina styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the maximalist vibe. She chose patterned hoop earrings. In the end, Katrina went with centre-parted open tresses with soft waves to complete the hairdo.

For the glam picks, Katrina opted for glossy mauve lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, dewy base, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Katrina's outfit: Yay or Nay?