Khushi Kapoor's steamy yellow co-ords style stuns Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

At 21 years age, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is already setting the fashion police on alert with her ravishing looks and sizzling photoshoots, even as her big Bollywood break is awaited. Cutting a chic figure in her casual style, Khushi hooked the fashion police once again, this time in a sizzling yellow co-ord set, which left BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor lovestruck as she served the perfect style inspiration to upgrade our street style wardrobe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva was seen setting fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts while putting the sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Khushi donning a yellow crop top that came with spaghetti straps, a deep neckline and criss-cross tying details at the front to add to the hotness quotient.

It was teamed with a pair of yellow coloured pants that too came with similar criss-cross tying details on either sides. She accessorised her look with a pair of small hoop earrings, a delicate gold chain and a contrasting black handbag.

Leaving her luscious silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Khushi amplified the glam quotient with a a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Posing before a neon sign that read “The World is Yours”, Khushi struck sultry poses for the camera that made BFFs Suhana, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap empty their stash of love in the comments section.

Suhanan Khan's comment on Khushi Kapoor's picture (Instagram/khushi05k) Aaliyah Kashyap and Suhana Kapoor's comment on Khushi Kapoor's picture (Instagram/khushi05k)

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.