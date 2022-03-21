Malaika Arora takes over San Francisco in strappy white dress with thigh-slit and trench coat: See pics

Actor Malaika Arora's style choices have always impressed many of her followers. The star's wardrobe is a fashion kaleidoscope. It features traditional weaves, breezy dresses, red-carpet-worthy gowns, and trendy athleisure looks. Even when Malaika travels across the globe, she keeps her wardrobe equally classy. And she proved the same during her holiday in the United States of America.

Recently, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, jetted off to the US to meet her son Arhaan in New York. Later, she travelled to Chicago and San Francisco and even posted pictures. On Monday, the star posted a few photos of her glamorous look in a stunning white dress and long trench coat on her Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Malaika Arora's Instagram stories.

Malaika Arora took over San Francisco with this breathtaking look. She chose a midi-length white silk satin dress featuring strapped sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline with gathered details, a fitted bodice, a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her curves, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side.

Malaika layered a trench coat over the dress to complete her glamorous look. It has broad notch lapel collars, multi-coloured checkered print on a beige backdrop, front button-up detail, patch pockets, and long sleeves. Though we loved the star's pearl-white ensemble, we aren't overly fond of the trench coat layering.

Malaika rounded off her look with minimal accessories. She went for matching white pointed high heels, rectangle-shaped embellished gold earrings, several statement rings, and a chunky gold bracelet. Centre parted open tresses styled with curled ends rounded off her hairdo.

In the end, glowing skin, glossy nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, dewy base make-up, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks for Malaika.

Malaika has also been sharing snippets during her time in the US. The 46-year-old star posted a picture of the 'West coast sunsets', a pretty selfie and one of her chilling with her team. Another set of photos shows her getting ready and the views from her flight to the US. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Malaika Arora shares snippets from her US holiday.

Malaika Arora's is spending time in the US.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official in 2019 when Malaika wished him on the occasion of his 34th birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

