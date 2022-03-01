Arjun Kapoor trains hard in new workout video: Malaika Arora and sister Anshula Kapoor have this to say

The fitness bug has bitten actor Arjun Kapoor, and his latest videos are proof. In the last month, the star shared several snippets from his fitness journey featuring inspiring workout routines and healthy diets on Instagram. Now, Arjun's latest video shows him training hard with his coach at the gym. His exercise routine impressed netizens, including his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula Kapoor.

On Monday, Arjun posted a video of his workout routine at the gym and captioned it, "It's not a race - it's a journey. [evil eye amulet] #MondayMotivation #WorkInProgress." The star did core strengthening, stamina building, and muscle gaining exercises. His dedication towards the whole routine motivated us to get on the fitness bandwagon. Scroll ahead to see Arjun train hard.

The video begins with Arjun Kapoor doing some warm-up exercises before starting his high-octane routine. He exercises on the treadmill and does a few hand and leg movements to stretch the body and open up the muscles. Then, Arjun gets on the indoor gym cycle to do a few rounds, followed by an arm strengthening exercise on the Cadillac Reformer. The star also does a few reps of skipping, Kettlebell squats, and boxing with his trainer.

After Arjun shared the video, it garnered several likes and comments from his fans. The post has over 3 lakh views and 45k likes. While many of the star's followers complimented his performance, Malaika Arora dropped an arm flexing and 100 point emoticon. Karan Johar commented, "Wah [heart emoji]," and Anshula Kapoor posted fire, heart and 100 point emoticons.

See some of the comments on Arjun's post:

Comments on Arjun Kapoor's post.

Earlier, Arjun had posted photos from his Iyengar yoga session, which also got a thumbs up from Malaika, who is also a yoga enthusiast. The star had revealed that he was indulging in yoga to sort his "posture, open up hip joint and fix lower back injury issues."

See the post:

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on his birthday.