Malaika Arora in bikini and shorts spends weekend lounging by pool, Arjun Kapoor reacts: See pics inside

Actor Malaika Arora is enjoying a chilled out weekend with her best friends. The star recently escaped the city and went for a short getaway. She even took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself having a gala time. Now, the star's latest post in which she is chilling by the pool is creating a buzz online and even got a reaction from her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram to share an upside-down photo of herself sitting by the pool. The star soaked up the sun dressed in a chic outfit. She wore an orange bikini top and black shorts. "Sunday sunny side up," Malaika captioned the photo. Scroll ahead to see the post.

Earlier, Malaika had shared pictures of herself wearing the same outfit on her Instagram stories. She wore an orange bikini top and black baggy shorts set for enjoying the weekend. The ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury label Versace.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora is a legit fashion queen in rainbow bodycon dress: All pics here

The orange bikini top features thin straps, a plunging neckline and back, and the Versace logo done in gold print across the hem. Malaika teamed the bikini with a pair of black shorts that come in a baggy fit and feature the Versace logo printed along the elasticated waistline.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

If you loved the baggy shorts worn by the diva and wish to include them in your closet, we have found the price details for you. The bottoms are called Greca Border Long Swim Shorts and are available on the Versace website. They are worth ₹27,991 (USD 375) approximately.

The Greca Border Long Swim Shorts. (versace.com)

Malaika teamed the bikini top and shorts set with black tinted aviators. She tied her locks in a sleek bun and kept her glowing face make-up free. A dab of nude gloss rounded off her look.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora 'dances like no one is watching' in sheer silver fringe dress

After Malaika posted the photo on her Instagram page, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her boyfriend and actor, Arjun Kapoor, took to the comments section to drop his reaction. "Nice caption," he wrote. Another user wrote, "Oooffff gorgeousness."

Arjun Kapoor's comment on Malaika Arora's post.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.