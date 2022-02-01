Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora prove siblings who workout together stay fit: Watch video

Actor Malaika Arora is Bollywood's OG fitness enthusiast. The star has inspired millions of her Instagram followers with dedicated workout routines. She even has a favourite yoga partner to do all of these things, and it is none other than her sister Amrita Arora. The two sisters are proving that siblings who work out together stay fit.

On January 31, Malaika took to Instagram to celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday with a special video. The star revealed that her sister is her favourite workout partner and even asked her followers to share their favourite person to exercise with. The video shows snippets from the two sisters' workout routine, and it is all things inspiring.

Malaika captioned the video, which she titled 'Monday Move With The Birthday Girl', "I can't keep calm because it's Amrita Arora's birthdayyyyyy!! And what better way to celebrate the day with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek! I have always enjoyed working out with a partner and Amrita Arora is undoubtedly my favourite."

The video begins with Malaika and Amrita laying down on the side of their bodies at the yoga studio and doing Side Full-Body Raises. Then, the scene shifts and the sister-duo do Crunches With Bent Leg Raises. Both the exercises are great at targeting the core, increasing strength in the upper body and legs, and toning the muscles in our body.

Additionally, while Malaika wore a sports bra with black tights and tied her hair in a messy bun, Amrita donned a white tank top over a printed sports bra with calf-length leggings for the routine. The sisters kept their looks fuss-free for the exercise routine.

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday on January 31 with her girl gang, including sister Malaika Arora, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Malaika took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the celebrations.

The post shows all the divas, dressed in glam looks and red party hats, posing with Amrita as she cut the cake. "The glue to our gang...happy birthday my baby sister Amrita Arora...Love you," the 46-year-old captioned the clip.