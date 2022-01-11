Malaika Arora leaves the internet drooling in thigh-baring slit gown: Don't miss the price of her gold heels

Actor Malaika Arora's sartorial sensibilities always leave the fashion enthusiasts drooling over her looks. It's safe to say she never has a bad fashion day. Be it statement dresses on the red carpet or risqué gowns at parties, the actor and reality TV judge has a voguish look for every occasion. On Monday, the star shared a series of pictures of herself in a gold embellished dress that proved the same.

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram on January 10 to post pictures from a new photoshoot and left the internet drooling over her chic look. The 46-year-old diva slipped into a shimmering gold gown for the shoot and teamed it with striking yet minimal accessories.

See the pictures here:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora does yoga with danda for strengthening the core: Read more here

Malaika's gold gown comes with a one-shoulder neckline and a body-skimming fit accentuating her enviable curves. It is from the shelves of a Pret-a-Couture label, Maison Met.

The dress also features a risqué thigh-baring slit, floor-grazing hem length, fitted bodice, and draping effect done on the torso. Additionally, the gown's shimmering effect came because of the hundreds of sequins adorned all over.

ALSO READ | Check out Malaika Arora's 3 yoga asanas to reduce stubborn hip and waist fat

Malaika teamed the ensemble with minimal jewellery and accessories. Her jewel picks included floral-shaped earrings adorned with emerald and other gemstones and a statement ring. She rounded off the look with strappy gold embellished peep-toe sandals.

The pumps are from the luxury shoe label, Aquazzura. If you wish to include them in your closet, we even found out the price for you. They are called the Celeste Sandals, and buying them will cost you ₹92,508 (USD 1,250) approximately.

The Celeste Sandals. (aquazzura.com)

In the end, for the glam, Malaika opted for metallic smoky eye shadow, mascara-heavy lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contouring, and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently a judge on the reality dance TV show India's Best Dancer with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON