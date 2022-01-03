Malaika Arora does yoga with a danda on first Monday of 2022 for core-strengthening: Read all about it here

Actor Malaika Arora started the first Monday of 2022 with a yoga session that had a fun twist to it. The star shared a new pose for the first Malaika's Move Of The Week series of the new year. She did her favourite core-strengthening asana but with a danda (stick). We are inspired.

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, did the Parivrtta Trikonasana or the Revolved Triangle Pose with a danda to kickstart her week. The 46-year-old diva revealed that the pose helps in strengthening the body's core, which is why it is her favourite.

"Namaste Everyone. Hope you all are staying safe and taking good care of you and your loved ones. Let's begin with the first #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek of 2022! You all know that core strengthening poses like Trikonasana and its variations are some of my favourite poses and one thing I like doing is adding some fun to my daily routine with these poses. So here is this week's pose, Parivrtta Trikonasana, but, with a Danda," Malaika captioned the post.

At the end of the post, Malaika also listed the step-by-step process of doing Parivrtta Trikonasana. So, if you plan to do the pose after getting inspired by her, here's how you can do it with a danda. Note: Avoid the asana if you have any 'neck or back injury.'

Parivrtta Trikonasana Steps:

"Begin at the centre of the mat. Stand with spine straight.

Place the stick on the shoulders and roll your arms around the stick. Making a T shape with the body.

Separate your legs 3-4 inches apart. The right foot should be facing towards the right side and the left toes should be tilted at an angle of 45 degrees.

Keep the torso in front, chest open and roll your shoulders back.

With an inhalation, start twisting your torso towards the right side.

As you Exhale bend down taking the left corner of the stick at the right side. Drop the edge of the stick at the outside edge of your right foot.

Gaze towards the right palm.

Hold this pose for 10 seconds. Repeat the steps on the other side as well," Malaika wrote.

So, are you exercising today?

