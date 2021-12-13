Check out Malaika Arora's 3 yoga asanas to reduce stubborn hip and waist fat: Watch video

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, credits yoga for her healthy lifestyle and enviable body. The 46-year-old star is an avid yoga enthusiast and even runs a yoga studio in Mumbai. She even has a weekly workout motivation series where she posts various asanas that people can practice within the comfort of their homes to achieve their fitness goals. Her latest post is on getting rid of bulging side and hip fat.

On Monday, December 13, Malaika posted a video where she did three yoga asanas to reduce stubborn fat from the side and around the hips. The three asanas mentioned in her post are Naukasana or the Boat Pose, Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose and Prasarita Padottanasana or the Wide Leg Forward Fold.

Sharing her video about reducing love handles, Malaika wrote, "Namaste. Have you been meaning to get rid of the bulging stubborn fat around the hips? I heard you. This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek I am excited to share the asanas that will help you to lose those love handles." She also noted down the benefits of doing each pose in the caption. But first, here's a look at the diva doing all the asanas.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora is flying into the weekend with couples' yoga session, see new pic

Naukasana, Bhujangasana and Prasarita Padottanasana Benefits:

Malaika wrote that practising Naukasana or the boat pose creates pressure on the abdominal muscles, thus strengthening the core and helping the body burn unwanted fat around the hips.

Practising Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose gives the abdomen much-needed massage and "works wonders on helping get rid of the annoying bulging love handles."

Malaika Arora does Naukasana, Bhujangasana and Prasarita Padottanasana.

As for the Prasarita Padottanasana, Malaika mentioned that the pose effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. "Regular practice of this asana will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress," she added.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently a judge on the reality dance TV show India's Best Dancer. Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor are also on the show.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON