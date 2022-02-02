Malaika Arora 'dances like no one is watching' in sheer silver fringe dress and bold red lips: Check out pics

Malaika Arora is bringing back the 20s fringe with a modern update for a new photoshoot. The diva posted pictures of herself dressed in a sheer silver fringe dress with an important reminder, 'dance like no one is watching.' She struck poses in the steal-worthy ensemble, which got a nod from fashion critics and her followers on social media.

On Tuesday, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, shared three photos on her Instagram page that showed the diva in a sheer silver fringe dress. She captioned on the posts, "No turning back," and another, "Dance like no one is watching." Her dress is from the shelves of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Madi's designer label Yas Couture.

Malaika's dress features a turtle neckline, a risqué back slit, sheer sleeves and a semi-sheer nude fabric covered in silver fringes and beaded embellishments done in geometrical patterns. The bodycon silhouette and the intricate work with diamantes added a sultry charm to her ensemble.

Given that the Elie Madi dress came decorated with embellishments, Malaika wore the thigh-grazing dress with minimal accessories. She wore pointed silver embellished high heels from Christian Louboutin, her go-to choice for footwear. And for accessories, the star chose just a pair of statement rings.

Malaika Arora stuns in a silver Yas Couture dress.

In the end, Malaika included centre-parted open locks styled in romantic curls, bold red lip shade, sharp contouring, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and dewy base make-up for her glam picks with the silver fringe dress.

Malaika teams the dress with bold red lips.

Before serving fashion goals with her glamorous look, Malaika had posted a workout video featuring her sister, Amrita Arora, to celebrate her birthday. The fitness enthusiast had shared that Amrita is her favourite partner to hit the yoga mat. Take a look at the sister duo's workout video for a dose of midweek motivation.

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in India's Best Dancer season 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

