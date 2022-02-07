Arjun Kapoor tries his hand at Iyengar Yoga for posture and lower back problems: Malaika Arora cheers for him

Actor Arjun Kapoor has finally joined the yoga bandwagon and his girlfriend and yoga enthusiast herself, Malaika Arora, is impressed. The star took to his Instagram page to share that he has started a new fitness journey of discovering Iyengar Yoga.

On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram to share pictures of himself doing three different yoga poses - Ustrasana or Camel Pose, Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Pigeon Pose, and One-Legged Forward Bend.

Arjun did the yoga asanas to focus on his posture, fix lower back issues, and open the hip joint. In the end, the star also thanked Malaika Arora and his instructors. Malaika also took to the comments section to show that she was impressed by him by posting folded hands and bicep emojis.

"I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues. Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful," Arjun captioned the post.

Ustrasana or Camel Pose Benefits:

Ustrasana or Camel Pose.

The first picture shows Arjun doing the Ustrasana or Camel Pose. It is a deep back bending exercise that relieves lower back pain and opens up the hips, stretching deep hip flexors. The asana also reduces fat on the thighs, stretches and strengthens the shoulders and back, expands the abdominal region to improve digestion and elimination, improves posture and opens the chest.

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Pigeon Pose Benefits:

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Pigeon Pose

The second picture shows Arjun doing the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Pigeon Pose. It is a full-body stretching asana that helps open up your hips and lower back. When performed correctly, it increases flexibility in the hip flexors and lower back muscles, supports digestion, and alleviates mental stress.

One-Legged Forward Bend Benefits:

One-Legged Forward Bend

The last pose Arjun did is called the One-Legged Forward Bend. This asana gives a nice stretch to the glutes, hamstrings, calves and the side of our body (armpits, ribcage and the hip). This asana massages the internal organs with each concentrated breath, thus stimulating good digestion.

What Is Iyengar Yoga?

In the end, Iyengar Yoga is a form of yoga that focuses on the structural alignment of the physical body. The other two aspects are sequencing and timing. In this practice, one has to hold each posture for a period of time. The Iyengar Yoga is best for detail-oriented people and those looking to cultivate strength and stability.