Manish Malhotra redefines fashion goals for men in purple sherwani with emblem
- Manish Malhotra encourages men to experiment with colours this wedding season, nails a dapper magnificent look in a purple textured sherwani with a bold animal emblem and a pair of white pants and we are in awe
Bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design in his career spanning 30 years, Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra is credited for redefining fashion and was seen revisiting his modelling roots as he dressed up recently for his eponymous label’s photoshoot. Encouraging men to experiment with colours this wedding season, Manish nailed a dapper magnificent look in a sherwani that is sure to make heads turn at an ethnic event.
Taking to his social media handle, Manish shared some of the pictures from the ravishing photoshoot which feature the costume stylist in his sartorial avatar. Donning a purple sherwani with a bold animal emblem, Manish teamed it with a pair of white pants and completed his regal attire with a pair of black faux leather shoes.
Flaunting his individual style in the two-piece look, Manish channelled his inner revivalist and model as he posed for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “The Colour Purple .. #indianwear #love #classic #sherwani #shaneel (sic).”
The sherwani was made of shaneel or chenille fabric which is highly durable and very soft to touch. Made from a variety of different fibers including cotton, silk, wool, and rayon, shaneel possess a slightly ropey appearance and is different from velvet fabric because the latter appears much denser and smoother as it is made from silk, cotton, polyester or viscose.
On another note, Manish Malhotra recently enhanced the ecommerce experience for customers as he launched his first-ever virtual store on Thursday. The new e-outlet allows an immersive walkthrough of his New Delhi flagship store and will be operational all hours of the day, throughout the year.
