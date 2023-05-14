Marilyn Monroe, Princess Diana, Priyanka Chopra, Timothée Chalamet: 20 iconic Cannes Film Festival red carpet moments

In 1939, the Cannes Film Festival was born, buoyed by an urge to free film-making from all political influence in a “spirit of friendship and universal cooperation” where over the decades, its founders’ humanist values have formed the bedrock of each edition and now, every year in May, all eyes in the film industry are on the Festival de Cannes. The organisation puts its profile and platform to work in giving film the space to shine, ensuring a huge diversity of voices and showcasing sensibilities and talents. Marilyn Monroe, Princess Diana, Priyanka Chopra, Timothée Chalamet: 20 most iconic Cannes Film Festival red carpet moments (Photo by Twitter/tchalametupdate/PDXBridalShow/eRadioUS/Fashionand_City)

This year, the 76th edition of the festival is set to roll from May 16 to May 27, 2023. The Cannes Film Festival red carpet has witnessed numerous iconic moments throughout its history and ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, here are some notable moments that have left a lasting impact:

Grace Kelly's Timeless Elegance (1955): Grace Kelly's appearance at the festival in a stunning gown captured the essence of timeless elegance, solidifying her status as a style icon.

2. Brigitte Bardot's Bold Style (1953): Brigitte Bardot's arrival in a pink gingham dress with a plunging neckline and a wide-brimmed straw hat set a trend for bold and daring fashion choices.

3. Marilyn Monroe's Seductive Appearance (1955): Marilyn Monroe's iconic appearance at the festival exuded sensuality and glamour, capturing the attention of the world.

4. Princess Diana's Radiant Presence (1987): Princess Diana attended the festival, donning an off-the-shoulder blue chiffon gown, creating a captivating and elegant red carpet moment.

5. Nicole Kidman's Chartreuse Dior Dress (1997): Nicole Kidman made a statement in a stunning chartreuse Christian Dior gown, capturing attention and establishing herself as a fashion icon.

6. Lupita Nyong'o's Elaborate Gucci Dress (2015): Lupita Nyong'o wowed the crowd in a vibrant green Gucci gown adorned with floral appliques, displaying a unique and bold fashion choice.

7. Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella Moment (2017): Aishwarya Rai's appearance in a blue ball gown with an intricate floral design created a fairy-tale-like moment, earning her praise as one of the best-dressed celebrities.

8. Cate Blanchett's Yellow Valentino Dress (2018): Cate Blanchett's choice of a yellow feathered gown by Valentino made a dramatic and memorable statement on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett stunned in a pink Givenchy gown adorned with feathers, creating a bold and unforgettable red carpet look.

9. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Couple Moment (2018): Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem walked the red carpet together, exuding charm and glamour as one of the festival's most beloved power couples.

10. Deepika Padukone's Purple Tulle Gown (2018): Deepika Padukone made a statement in a dramatic purple tulle gown by Ashi Studio, captivating attention with its voluminous silhouette.

11. Charlize Theron's Dior Tuxedo Dress : Charlize Theron made a statement in a black tuxedo dress by Dior, showcasing a modern and empowered take on red carpet fashion.

12. Elle Fanning's Dior Haute Couture Dress (2019): Elle Fanning turned heads in a beautiful peach Dior Haute Couture gown with a long cape, embodying elegance and grace.

13. Priyanka Chopra's Tulle Gown and Chopard Jewels (2019): Priyanka Chopra donned a whimsical white tulle gown by Georges Hobeika and paired it with stunning Chopard jewelry, creating a memorable and glamorous red carpet moment.

14. Bella Hadid's Red Roberto Cavalli Gown (2019): Bella Hadid made a bold entrance in a vibrant red Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit, showcasing her model prowess.

15. Kangana Ranaut's Classic Black Saree (2019): Kangana Ranaut opted for a traditional yet chic look in a black saree by Sabyasachi, epitomizing elegance and sophistication.

16. Timothée Chalamet's Sequined Suit (2019): Timothée Chalamet made a fashion-forward statement in a sequined silver suit by Haider Ackermann, displaying his unique and daring style.

17. Marion Cotillard's Cut-Out Gown (2021): Marion Cotillard stood out in a black and white cut-out gown by Chanel, featuring an intricate design that showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities.

18. Jodie Foster's Palme d'Or Tribute (2021): Jodie Foster received a Palme d'Or tribute at the festival and graced the red carpet in a chic white suit, exuding confidence and elegance.

19. Anne Hathaway's debut (2022): Anne Hathaway made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 in an elegant Armani Privé shimmering column dress that was complemented by a matching wrap that cascaded down into a train and was accessorised with a one-of-a-kind Bulgari necklace.

20. Julia Roberts in tuxedo jumpsuit: Julia Roberts graced the red carpet in a black tuxedo jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton that acme with black satin shawl lapel collars, a plunging neckline, front button details on the torso, full sleeves, raised shoulders and was paired with straight fitted pants that featured sleek pleats. Designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, the knee-length overlay on the back of the jumpsuit added an extra touch of sophistication and Julia accessorised it with a diamond necklace and statement rings from Chopard. She completed her outfit with a pair of strappy stilettos.

These are just a few of the many iconic moments that have taken place on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, showcasing the convergence of fashion, style and cinematic glamour. These moments reflect the diverse and captivating fashion choices made by celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing their individual style and making a lasting impact on the red carpet.