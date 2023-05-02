Met Gala 2023: Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat to Jared Leto, most memorable and bizarre fashion moments of Met Gala

Met Gala 2023 was a star-studded event that saw some of the biggest names in fashion, film, sports, politics, and theatre grace the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's theme, "In Honor of Karl," was a tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, which gave attendees a wide range of choices for their sartorial ensembles. While some celebrities played it safe with classic looks, others opted for daring and avant-garde outfits that left everyone talking. Rihanna and Alia Bhatt's beautiful white bridal gowns, along with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani's stunning black ensembles, were some of the most talked-about looks of the night. From unusual headpieces to eccentric patterns, here are the most memorable and bizarre fashion moments from Met Gala 2023. (Also read: Met Gala 2023: Best and worst dressed celebrities of the night ) While some attendees embraced the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, others opted for more unconventional and bizarre fashion choices. (Instagram )

Most bizarre fashion moments of Met Gala 2023:

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala, wearing a sparkling two-piece set that exposed their curves. The singer-actress, who identifies as non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, donned a hoop skirt around their head which then transformed into a dress draped over their body. Monáe's daring fashion choice was further enhanced by an oversized black and white coat and a quirky cat-shaped purse. The outfit was a true reflection of Monáe's bold and unconventional style, which has earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative fashion icons in the industry.

Rihanna

Rihanna turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala with her dramatic entrance, wearing a stunning Valentino dress covered in fake flowers. The gown featured a long train and a massive hood that completely engulfed her head, adding a touch of mystery and intrigue to her look. To complement the outfit, Rihanna accessorized with white sunglasses that had fake eyelashes attached, creating a unique and unforgettable appearance. Her Valentino dress and striking accessories were a true testament to her status as a fashion icon and trendsetter.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala, arriving in a daring ensemble that left little to the imagination. The rapper donned a metallic thong, sparkling silver body paint, and a plethora of bejeweled Swarovski crystals and pearls, covering him from head to toe. To complete his look, he wore a matching bejeweled eye mask and had his nails painted in the same style. Lil Nas X is no stranger to pushing boundaries with his fashion choices, and his Met Gala appearance was no exception.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto made a bold statement with his Met Gala 2023 look, arriving in a giant cat costume that left many in shock. The actor removed the head of the furry ensemble, revealing his signature dramatic kohl-lined eyes, mid-length hair and beard. His outfit paid homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, and was in line with the event's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Jared's appearance created quite a buzz and stole the limelight on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat was a true embodiment of her stage name as she hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a glittering silver Oscar de la Renta gown that perfectly blended her cat-like features. The singer added cat ears and prosthetic whiskers to her ensemble, further enhancing her feline appeal. The dramatic ruffled train of her gown was accessorized with dazzling jewelry that complemented her unique look. Doja Cat's outfit paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat, Choupette, who inspired this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Her outfit was among the most talked-about ensembles at the Met Gala, and it was no surprise, given her effortless ability to channel her inner feline.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora made quite a statement with her Met Gala outfit, donning a sheer black Prabal Gurung gown that showcased the boning of its corset bodice through the see-through material. The dress was complete with two long panels, and Ora accessorized it with a variety of jewelry, including a plethora of rings, an embellished manicure, and a matching lacy choker. The overall effect was a glamorous, goth-inspired look that stood out among the rest.

Alton Mason

Alton Mason made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2023, dressed in custom Karl Lagerfeld couture that paid homage to the late designer's vision for bridal wear. The model, who was the first Black male model to walk in a Chanel show, wore a white lace ensemble with intricate beadwork, designed by creative director Hun Kim. The outfit boasted classic bridal design elements that were elevated with couture craftsmanship, making for a truly stunning look on the red carpet.