Mouni Roy gives street style a sexy spin in black crop top, white shrug,trousers

Aligning contemporary luxe with sultry consciousness, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy set the temperatures soaring across the Internet as she gave street style a super sexy spin in black and white co-ord set. All those who want to look cool with minimal efforts should take fashion inspiration from the Naagin star as she channelled her inner sass and slew the street style trend in a black strap crop top, white crop shirt-like shrug and a pair of white trousers.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni flooded the Internet with a slew of pictures which showed her at her sartorial best. The pictures featured the diva donning the strappy black crop top that came with a plunging neckline and flaunted her killer waistline.

It was layered with a white crop shirt-like shrug that came with half balloon sleeves, front buttons and collar detail. Mouni paired it with high waist white trousers that were baggy to ace the comfy chic look and sported black lining on the sides along with side pockets.

Completing her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers, Mouni accentuated the spunk look with poker straight tresses which she left open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with smokey-eye makeup.

Striking chic poses for the camera, Mouni captioned the pictures with emojis of a videocamera, a white heart and stars in eyes along with hashtags that read, “#grateful #thankful #blessed #work #work #work (sic).”

The co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion designer Agrima Batra’s eponymous clothing label. Mouni Roy was styled by celebrity stylist and brand consultant Rishika Devnani.

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

