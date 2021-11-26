Mouni Roy slays a figure defining silhouette in 83k gold, black sequins dress

Effortlessly oozing oomph this winters, Mouni Roy set the Internet on fire and her pictures from a recent photoshoot are to be blamed as she slew a figure defining silhouette in a gold and black sequins mini dress. Want to bring the room to halt as you walk? Take fashion inspiration from Mouni's sultry style in the thigh-high dress that looks perfect to sizzle on a cocktail night.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the fashion police was on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a round neck mini dress that came with full sleeves and ended just above her thighs to add to the hotness quotient.

The black base dress sported golden sequins embroidered all over for a rich party look and Mouni completed her attire with a pair of black heels. Opting to go sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking, Mouni left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni set fans on frenzy and captioned the pictures, “Night came walking through downtown swishing her shiny dress (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to a luxury couture, Rocky Star, that boasts of haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for women and men where baroque and gothic traces influence the brand with a design sensibility that is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. Creating a neo-Victorian era, Rocky Star claims to bring old world charms to life with a new-age magic in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints and intricate embroideries.

The gold and black mini dress originally costs ₹83,299 on the designer website.

Mouni Roy's mini dress from Rocky star(rockystarworld.com)

