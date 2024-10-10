Myntra Big Fashion Festival registers record 1.5 million new customers; indicating a lifestyle festive shopping intent

Myntra's marquee festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), concluded its outstanding and biggest edition by far, registering 390 million customer visits, a significant growth over last year’s edition. The event saw strong festive shopping sentiment across the country, which is expected to continue in the weeks to come, in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space. During this period, Myntra onboarded over 1.5 million new customers, with over 80% coming from non-metros. In addition, FWD, Myntra’s dedicated Gen-Z fashion destination, witnessed a notable ~2.5X growth over BAU(business as usual) in new customers joining the platform. Myntra Big Fashion Festival

In the lead-up to the Big Fashion Festival, September witnessed heightened shopping intent right from the onset of the festive season in the country, starting with Rakhi. The platform saw Myntra’s monthly active user(MAU) count touch a record of 70 mn. For the Big Fashion Festival, customer enthusiasm was evident from the opening hour, with the platform registering a 100% growth in orders per minute at peak. This festive season, Myntra has spruced up its offerings to a staggering 9,700+ brands, an additional 3,700 over the previous edition, making it the go-to destination for trend-first fashion.

The categories that saw heightened demand included women’s ethnic wear, men’s occasion & casual wear, and sports footwear. Categories like beauty & personal care, watches and wearables and home furnishings clocked 1.5X growth in demand over the last BFF. Over 100 D2C brands, part of Myntra Rising Stars, experienced more than 100% YoY growth during this year’s BFF. The D2C Beauty and Personal Care segment launched a couple of months before the festive season is on a strong growth trajectory having clocked 110% growth over BAU. BFF Specials, launched ahead of the event, including Jaypore, KiaraXLibas festive collection, Marvel StreetXSoko Street, OrryX Flying Machine, Diwas by Manyavar, Mia by Tanishq, Clarins, Stila cosmetics, IRTH, Delsey, Ted Baker and more, were also a major hit among customers.

Customers’ love for Myntra’s wide portfolio of over 400 international brands was reflected in their shopping preferences with some of the leading international brands witnessing the highest single-day demand ever. Some of the popular brands during the event included MANGO, H&M, Trendyol, Fossil, etc. Emerging as a popular GenZ fashion destination of the country, FWD by Myntra witnessed double the demand over BAU, led by men’s GenZ fashion which registered a ~3.4X growth over BAU.

Some of the popular festive fashion trends observed among women were mirror work kurta sets, indo-western triage sets, embellished border sarees, festive bandhani and Meenkari jewel sets and ornate pattern kada, embellished yoke kurtas and sets, foil print buti & bandhani kurta sets and fusion short kurtas and shirts trended among men. BFF, which also coincided with Paris Fashion Week, for which Myntra Beauty was the official beauty partner, saw Loreal launch special edition Alia signed lipsticks for Myntra customers. The first lot was completely bought out within 10 minutes of the launch.

With Credit Card emerging as the most preferred payment option during the event, BFF witnessed 9X growth in credit card payments over BAU while the Myntra-Kotak co-branded credit card recorded 8X growth in transactions on the opening day, over last year. Additionally, Myntra also introduced other payment options like Bajaj Finserv No-Cost EMI and Simpl Pay-in-3 parts and observed a 4.5X growth for the EMI instrument compared to BAU.

Speaking about the successful completion of the event, Neha Wali, Senior Director, Revenue and Growth, Myntra said, “India’s fashion game during this festive season continues to be a notch higher as fashion-forward shoppers exhibit strong purchase intent. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm for shopping across categories which is setting new benchmarks, with 390 million customer visits and over 1.5 million new customers. This BFF, shoppers from all over the country thronged the Myntra platform to leverage the value-driven offers for buying millions of products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The 3X value constructs were a major pull for customers which made shopping even more rewarding. We expect the buoyant shopping sentiment to carry on in the weeks to come.”

Fashion-forward customers from across metros, including Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Chennai and non-metros, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Surat, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ranchi and Nagpur, shopped to their heart's content.

The event, known to activate the entire ecosystem, provided growth opportunities to hundreds of emerging brands and helped them earn rewards such as EV cars and scooters as well as travel vouchers.

With a strong commitment towards fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace, this year’s Myntra Big Fashion Festival is powered by thousands of women in various supply chain and contact center roles. Additionally, differently-abled people are also part of the overall supply chain workforce, delighting millions of customers across the country. By the end of the closing day of BFF, Myntra’s last-mile delivery fleet which includes Kirana partners, already delivered 75% of the orders covering over 98% of serviceable pin codes in the country.

Taking customer delight to another level, Myntra sent surprise goodies to Insiders (members of Myntra’s popular loyalty program), receiving widespread love for the gesture. With the onset of the festive season, leaders from Myntra’s customer service team spread themselves across the country to personally deliver hundreds of orders. This edition of BFF saw a staggering 82% YoY growth in the ‘WoW calls’, where customers showered appreciation on customer service champions for their efforts to make the shopping journey delightful.

