Need stylish and comfy shoes for your kid? Check out our top picks of the best brands

Shoe selection is crucial to ensuring the comfort, safety, and performance of active youngsters. Skechers is a globally recognised brand offering quality and innovative styles for children. In the following guide, let's examine the best Skechers children's shoes, along with other leading manufacturers of fashionable and long-lasting footwear for kids. Find the best Skechers kids shoes for active kids on Myntra. These durable, stylish, comfortable sports shoes are perfect for running, walking, and playtime.

With memory foam insoles and non-marking outsole, these are made for active lifestyles. Know how to make wise choices when shopping online at Myntra and get information about refunds, delivery, and sizing for those small ones. Keep moving and make wise purchases!

Top features to look for in kids’ sports shoes

Several features are listed below that parents can remember when purchasing shoes for kids.

Comfort: look for cushioned collars, cushioned insoles, and breathable materials.

Fit: A comfortable or flexible fit that does not pinch the skin, thus preventing blisters.

Durable: Children are rambunctious and, hence, treat shoes harshly. Select only robust materials for durability.

Grip: Non-slip outsoles are a must, especially for sports or rain.

Style: Kids love trendy and colourful designs, so the style is a bonus.

Why Skechers is a great pick for kids

Skechers are the best choice for parents for kids' shoes. Check out below why children and parents love the best Skechers kids shoes.

1. Unrivaled comfort

Another compelling aspect of Skechers shoes is their superior comfort. The brand's iconic memory foam insoles provide so much cushioned support that these shoes are great for active kids who will run, jump, and play for hours. Because of their lightness, children do not feel weighed down; they move around with ease throughout the day.

2. Durable construction

Kids test the limits of their shoes; Skechers do not yield. Varying construction materials, sturdy soles, and reinforced stitching make a shoe that can withstand much usage without giving up structure or functionality.

3. Various styles and features

Skechers has a variety of designs suitable for kids of all ages and preferences. Whether it's full of colours with prints, glow-in-the-dark accents, or LED lights, Skechers shoes always make a statement while engaging the kids playing. In addition, it has activities: running, walking, and general casual outings.

4. Breathability for active play

Skechers recognises that kids are always active. Most of their shoe products have mesh upper parts, providing good foot ventilation. It feels cool and dry even if the activity becomes intense.

5. Easy fit and adjustable features

Parents love the ease of putting on and taking off Skechers shoes, which have also implemented Velcro straps, elastic laces, and slip-on designs, saving time and ensuring a snug fit for developing feet.

Best Skechers shoes for your kids

Do check out some of the best Skechers kids shoes listed below:

These slip-on sneakers contain comfort and convenience with the signature Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles. Ideal for the active boy, they have an upper with breathability and a durable outsole to provide long-lasting wear. Slip-on with ease via the design, making them perfect for the school run or casual outing. Lightweight and stylish, these sporty shoes provide fantastic arch support and cushioning for all-day comfort. Their sporty style works well with most outfits, creating function and fashion for your little one's wardrobe.

Key Features Details Insole Type Air-Cooled Memory Foam Upper Material Breathable fabric mesh Closure Type Slip-on design

Lightweight casual shoes on boys from Skechers are perfect for daily wear. The breathable mesh upper design keeps the feet cool and dry. Flexible outsole with lightweight construction promotes easy movement, and the cushioned insole provides superior comfort over long periods of wear. A trendy design ensures that your little one looks stylish while enjoying maximum support and durability with these shoes. Versatile, reliable shoes make casual outings, school activities, and playtime enjoyable and safe.

Key Features Details Weight Lightweight design Upper Material Mesh Insole Type Cushioned

Active girls need these running shoes to support them in action and activity. The Skechers Go Run Elevate has a lightweight, breathable upper and is built with a responsive midsole for high energy return. These shoes guarantee comfort and grip for high-energy activities due to cushioned support and a flexible outsole. Vibrant colour options and a cool design make them stylish and fun yet practical for school, sports, or casual wear.

Key Features Details Midsole Responsive cushioning Upper Material Breathable fabric mesh Closure Type Lace-up

Other top brands for active kids

Check out other brands, too, for kids' shoes.

Combine fun and functionality in your child's wardrobe with Campus Kids Tom & Jerry Running Shoes with playful prints of the star cartoon duo. The cushioned insole and lightweight outsole ensure comfort during every step. Velcro closure provides a secure fit, while the durable construction resists rough use, which is ideal for little sports enthusiasts.

Key Features Details Design Tom & Jerry cartoon prints Insole Cushioned for added comfort Outsole Material Lightweight and durable rubber

Stylish and functional, these ABROS walking shoes are perfect for active boys. These jogging shoes add flair with their colour-blocked design and hold snugly with their Velcro closure. These walking shoes feature a durable rubber outsole with an excellent grip and a cushioned insole for comfort during long walks or playtime. Lightweight and breathable construction makes them perfect for daily wear.

Key Features Details Outsole Durable rubber Upper Material Breathable fabric mesh Closure Type Velcro

Bata's TONY E 24 Velcro School Shoe is a dependable and comfortable school shoe for kids. It is made of long-lasting synthetic material and can be cleaned and maintained easily. The Velcro straps ensure a tight fit, and the cushioned footbed ensures foot comfort throughout the day. Their classic design coordinates well with school uniforms, making them a practical and stylish choice for kids.

Key Features Details Design Classic school shoe style Insole Cushioned Closure Type Velcro

Liberty TRIVAGO15E offers a blend of durability and style for active kids. These sports shoes showcase a textured, breathable upper for comfort and a non-slip outsole for safety. The lace-up closure will provide a secure fit, while the lightweight construction is perfect for no-fuss movement around the sports field or during everyday activity. Great for active children who never sit still.

Key Features Details Outsole Non-slip rubber Upper Material Breathable fabric Closure Type Lace-up

These Paragon Marvel-themed shoes bring excitement to your child’s footwear collection. These shoes offer comfort and convenience and have cushioned insoles and a Velcro closure. The durable outsole ensures stability, while the Marvel superhero graphics add a fun element that kids adore. They’re perfect for school, playtime, or casual outings.

Key Features Details Outsole Durable rubber Insole Cushioned Closure Type Velcro

ASIAN’s mid-top sneakers are designed for active boys who need comfort and style. The colour-blocked design adds a trendy touch, while the comfort insole supports extended wear. The lightweight construction and durable sole make these sneakers ideal for sports and casual activities.

Key Features Details Design Colour-blocked, mid-top style Upper Material Breathable fabric mesh Closure Type Lace-up

Puma Punch Comfort Youth Sneakers are a versatile choice for stylish kids. Featuring sleek designs and cushioned insoles, these sneakers guarantee all-day comfort. The outsole is highly durable and features an excellent grip, with a lace-up closure for a secure fit. They would be perfect for casual or sports, as fashion and functionality blended in complete harmony.

Key Features Details Midsole Responsive cushioning Outsole Durable rubber Closure Type Lace-up

How to care for kids’ sports shoes

To extend the life of your child’s sports shoes:

Clean the boots with a damp cloth after every use.

Use a mild soap for tougher stains and let them air dry.

Avoid machine washing unless specified by the brand.

Teach your kids to store their shoes properly to prevent damage.

By taking proper care, you can ensure the boots last longer and remain comfortable.

Conclusion

It's not a fashion statement, but proper investment in the right pair of sports shoes for your kids supports their overall well-being and confidence. Skechers, Nike, Adidas, and others are always leading in innovations, comfort, and durability to make perfect shoes for the young, active lifestyle.

By using the right shoes, you ensure safety and support for growing feet for your child and encourage them to stay active and confident in every step. Explore options from these trusted brands and give your kids the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Frequently Asked Questions About Shopping for Kids’ Sports Shoes Online on Myntra How can I ensure the correct shoe size when shopping on Myntra? To get the perfect fit, measure your child’s feet and refer to the size chart provided on Myntra. The platform offers detailed sizing guides for most brands, helping you easily choose the right size.

Does Myntra offer return and exchange options for kids’ shoes? Yes, Myntra provides convenient return and exchange policies. If the shoes don’t fit or meet your expectations, you can request a return or exchange within the specified window, usually 7–15 days from delivery.

Are the brands on Myntra authentic? Myntra sells 100% authentic products from reputed brands like Skechers, Liberty, Nike, and Adidas. You can shop confidently, knowing all items undergo quality checks before being listed.

How can I find deals and discounts on kids’ sports shoes? Myntra frequently offers discounts during sales events like the Big Fashion Sale or End of Season Sale. You can filter products by discounts or use coupons to save on purchases.

What should I check in the product description before buying? Review the product description for material, sole type, fit, and key features. Checking user reviews and ratings on Myntra can also help you understand the quality and performance of the shoes.

