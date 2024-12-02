Menu Explore
Level up your work wardrobe with Myntra's stylish high necks to ace the winter fashion game

ByTeam Shop Now
Dec 02, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Myntra brings you a curated collection of trendy high-necks that keep you stylish and comfortable at work.

The winter season is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with clothes that are comfortable, warm, and still fashionable. As the cold weather sets in, everyone needs to wear warm clothing that is suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities. When it comes to shopping for winter clothing, nothing can enhance your wardrobe quite like the right top beneath layers of fabric. Whether you're looking for a simple black woollen sweater, a trendy cropped pullover, or something with a unique flair, there's a top to suit every style and need.

10 Best High - Necks Tops By Myntra that you can Wear to Your Office
10 Best High - Necks Tops By Myntra that you can Wear to Your Office

In this article, we have rounded up the most stylish and versatile winter tops to wear underneath your cosy sweaters and coats this season. They range from soft wool blends to lightweight acrylics, and every item has been carefully selected to ensure that you don't have to compromise on style for warmth. Prepare to welcome the season in style as we showcase winter tops that reflect your personality, provide warmth, and are a perfect fit for winter.

The collection: High neck sweaters that mean business

1.

Monte Carlo Woollen Top

Made from the finest fabrics and packed with comfort and warmth, the Monte Carlo Woollen Top is perfect to be worn in the chilling winter season. This can be paired with jeans or skirts, thereby making it an elegant piece of fashion.

Fabric: Fine quality woollen fabric that sufficiently insulates, but does not make you feel sweaty, rough or too warm while continuing to make you feel comfortable all through the day.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual winter days, brunches, and weekend outings
Colour OptionsCharcoal, Light Grey, Burgundy
Customer Rating4.5/5 based on 250 reviews

2.

DressBerry Acrylic Winter Crop Top

The DressBerry Acrylic Winter Crop Top combines warmth with style. Its trendy crop design and chic winter vibes make it the perfect choice for layering over skirts, pants, or jeans. Stand out from the crowd while staying cosy.

Fabric: Soft, breathable acrylic fabric that keeps you warm while allowing your skin to breathe comfortably.

Attribute

Details

Best ForLayering in winter, casual get-togethers, and evening walks
Colour OptionsGrey, Black, Maroon
Customer Rating4.7/5 based on 300 reviews

3.

Clora Creation High Neck Long Sleeves Woollen Top

Stay warm and stylish with this high neck long-sleeve woollen top. Its elegant design with a high neck adds extra warmth, making it perfect for chilly evenings. Can be worn to create a formal wear look as well as an everyday outfit.

Fabric: Soft wool with a fine texture that provides superior warmth and comfort while maintaining a stylish appearance.

Attribute

Details

Best ForEvening outings, formal events, and layering in cold weather
Colour OptionsNavy Blue, Olive Green, Grey
Customer Rating4.6/5 based on 220 reviews

4.

Mast & Harbour Winter Discotheque Very Varsity Striped Pullover

Bring a sporty vibe to your winter look with the Mast & Harbour Winter Discotheque Pullover. With varsity stripes, it makes for an active-looking and trendy basic piece to wear to casual occasions or night outs.

Fabric: Blend of pure cotton and wool that will keep you warm while being soft to the skin and very comfortable.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual outings, layering, and weekend get-togethers
Colour OptionsNavy, Burgundy
Customer Rating4.5/5 based on 270 reviews

5.

AND Women Abstract Printed Winter Sweater

Make a bold statement this winter with the AND Abstract Printed Sweater. With sleek abstract print, it is ideal for anyone who wishes to be a little artistic with clothes. Perfect to be worn with any type of jeans or skirt to complete your outfit of the day or night.

Fabric: A warm yet lightweight fabric - a mix of polyester and acrylic, and you’ll feel comfortable and plenty chic.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual wear, winter fashion statements, and weekend brunches
Colour OptionsMulti-Color, Black, White
Customer Rating4.6/5 based on 350 reviews

6.

Athena Women Grey Woollen Pullover with Fuzzy Detail

Add texture and warmth to your winter wardrobe with the Athena Grey Woollen Pullover. Its fuzzy detailing gives it a cosy feel while the wool ensures you stay warm all day long. Perfect for chilly evenings and casual outings.

Fabric: Soft, fuzzy wool blend for warmth and comfort with a touch of elegance.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual wear, cosy evenings, and winter strolls
Colour OptionsGrey, Light Pink, Black
Customer Rating4.7/5 based on 400 reviews

7.

20Dresses Women Striped Pullover

A simple, elegant striped pullover provides just the right kind of casual style to your winter collection. With its loose style, it’s great to create a layered look and looks good with skirts or skinny jeans.

Fabric: A fabric that is delicate and comfortable, made of a combination of cotton and polyester that provides warmth and no fuzziness at all.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual wear, layering, and relaxed outings
Colour OptionsBlack/White, Red/White
Customer Rating4.5/5 based on 210 reviews

8.

Roadster Women Black & Cream-Coloured Self-Striped Pullover Sweater

With the Roadster Black & Cream Striped Pullover, you turn up the glam of your winter wardrobe. This self-striped pattern makes it both fashionable as it is comfortable due to the soft material used. Suitable for going out for a movie or shopping or even casual weekend get-togethers.

Fabric: Comfortable, superior quality mixture of cotton and polyester, which makes it warm and durable when used without coming in contact with the skin.

Attribute

Details

Best ForDaywear, casual brunches, and relaxed outings
Colour OptionsBlack/Cream, Blue/Grey
Customer Rating4.6/5 based on 300 reviews

9.

Bewakoof Women High Neck Oversized Crop Sweater

The Bewakoof High Neck Oversized Crop Sweater is an absolute winter essential. The oversized fit offers comfort while the high neck keeps you warm, making it perfect for those chilly days when you want both style and cosiness.

Fabric: Soft and warm fabric that feels gentle against the skin while providing the comfort needed for everyday wear.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCasual outings, lounging, and relaxed winter days
Colour OptionsBlack, Grey, Olive Green
Customer Rating4.7/5 based on 280 reviews

10.

Max Striped TurtleNeck Acrylic Pullover

This Striped turtle neck Pullover from Max saves the day for those who want to look good and stay warm during winters. The turtleneck keeps you warm during the cold days and the stripes make it more playful if incorporated into a business environment.

Fabric: Lightweight but as warm as wool which serves as comfortable and versatile fabric.

Attribute

Details

Best ForCold weather, layering, and casual events
Colour OptionsBlue/White, Grey/Black
Customer Rating4.6/5 based on 250 reviews

Conclusion

Selecting the right winter top is not solely about finding the warmest option, but also about choosing the most stylish and appropriate top for winter wear. Whether you’re bundling up for a day of running errands or putting on an outfit to make a statement, the winter tops on our list come in a range of styles, colours, and materials to fit any preference.

From traditional, soft, and warm woollen tops to chic and fashionable acrylic sweaters, each option is unique. The fabrics range from wool blends to acrylic, ensuring warmth without compromising on comfort. The colour schemes vary from pastels to bold, audacious statements. These tops can easily transition from day to night, making them valuable additions to your winter wardrobe.

Whether you’re dressing up for a specific event or just looking to elevate your style, you’ll find a top that perfectly complements your other clothes. Here, you will find the best winter tops that will keep you chic and warm throughout the cold months, no matter your outfit.

FAQs: All About High-Necks for Winter Workwear

  • What should I consider when choosing a winter top?

    While buying a winter top, look for soft and breathable fabrics like wool, cotton, acrylic or blends. Check the neckline that suits you and colour which is versatile and can be easily pulled off.

  • How do I care for my winter tops to ensure they last longer?

    Caring for winter tops depends on the type of material used in their making. Prefer hand washing or dry clean for your wools. Do not twist it at all and do not squeeze out the water from it because it makes the fabric change shape.

  • Can I wear winter tops for formal occasions?

    Indeed, the majority of winter tops can also be worn for formal & business events. Just pair it with a woollen pullover with pants, jeans or leggings. You can accessorise with a scarf and formal sandals, heels for a more subtle look if required.

  • Are there any specific trends in winter tops for this season?

    The oversized looks with playful elements are staples of this winter season. Hi-neck sweaters, turtlenecks and cropped styles are among favourites, which provide warmth as well as a slimmer line look. Stripes, colour blocking and printed images are also back in trend.

  • Can high-necks be worn casually as well?

    Absolutely! High-neck sweaters are also quite flexible such that one can wear it from the office look to casual wear. Wear it with jeans or joggers if you want to take that classic smart look in a more casual and comfortable direction.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

