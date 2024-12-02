Level up your work wardrobe with Myntra's stylish high necks to ace the winter fashion game

The winter season is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with clothes that are comfortable, warm, and still fashionable. As the cold weather sets in, everyone needs to wear warm clothing that is suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities. When it comes to shopping for winter clothing, nothing can enhance your wardrobe quite like the right top beneath layers of fabric. Whether you're looking for a simple black woollen sweater, a trendy cropped pullover, or something with a unique flair, there's a top to suit every style and need. 10 Best High - Necks Tops By Myntra that you can Wear to Your Office

In this article, we have rounded up the most stylish and versatile winter tops to wear underneath your cosy sweaters and coats this season. They range from soft wool blends to lightweight acrylics, and every item has been carefully selected to ensure that you don't have to compromise on style for warmth. Prepare to welcome the season in style as we showcase winter tops that reflect your personality, provide warmth, and are a perfect fit for winter.

The collection: High neck sweaters that mean business

Made from the finest fabrics and packed with comfort and warmth, the Monte Carlo Woollen Top is perfect to be worn in the chilling winter season. This can be paired with jeans or skirts, thereby making it an elegant piece of fashion.

Fabric: Fine quality woollen fabric that sufficiently insulates, but does not make you feel sweaty, rough or too warm while continuing to make you feel comfortable all through the day.

Attribute Details Best For Casual winter days, brunches, and weekend outings Colour Options Charcoal, Light Grey, Burgundy Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 250 reviews

The DressBerry Acrylic Winter Crop Top combines warmth with style. Its trendy crop design and chic winter vibes make it the perfect choice for layering over skirts, pants, or jeans. Stand out from the crowd while staying cosy.

Fabric: Soft, breathable acrylic fabric that keeps you warm while allowing your skin to breathe comfortably.

Attribute Details Best For Layering in winter, casual get-togethers, and evening walks Colour Options Grey, Black, Maroon Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 300 reviews

Stay warm and stylish with this high neck long-sleeve woollen top. Its elegant design with a high neck adds extra warmth, making it perfect for chilly evenings. Can be worn to create a formal wear look as well as an everyday outfit.

Fabric: Soft wool with a fine texture that provides superior warmth and comfort while maintaining a stylish appearance.

Attribute Details Best For Evening outings, formal events, and layering in cold weather Colour Options Navy Blue, Olive Green, Grey Customer Rating 4.6/5 based on 220 reviews

Bring a sporty vibe to your winter look with the Mast & Harbour Winter Discotheque Pullover. With varsity stripes, it makes for an active-looking and trendy basic piece to wear to casual occasions or night outs.

Fabric: Blend of pure cotton and wool that will keep you warm while being soft to the skin and very comfortable.

Attribute Details Best For Casual outings, layering, and weekend get-togethers Colour Options Navy, Burgundy Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 270 reviews

Make a bold statement this winter with the AND Abstract Printed Sweater. With sleek abstract print, it is ideal for anyone who wishes to be a little artistic with clothes. Perfect to be worn with any type of jeans or skirt to complete your outfit of the day or night.

Fabric: A warm yet lightweight fabric - a mix of polyester and acrylic, and you’ll feel comfortable and plenty chic.

Attribute Details Best For Casual wear, winter fashion statements, and weekend brunches Colour Options Multi-Color, Black, White Customer Rating 4.6/5 based on 350 reviews

Add texture and warmth to your winter wardrobe with the Athena Grey Woollen Pullover. Its fuzzy detailing gives it a cosy feel while the wool ensures you stay warm all day long. Perfect for chilly evenings and casual outings.

Fabric: Soft, fuzzy wool blend for warmth and comfort with a touch of elegance.

Attribute Details Best For Casual wear, cosy evenings, and winter strolls Colour Options Grey, Light Pink, Black Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 400 reviews

A simple, elegant striped pullover provides just the right kind of casual style to your winter collection. With its loose style, it’s great to create a layered look and looks good with skirts or skinny jeans.

Fabric: A fabric that is delicate and comfortable, made of a combination of cotton and polyester that provides warmth and no fuzziness at all.

Attribute Details Best For Casual wear, layering, and relaxed outings Colour Options Black/White, Red/White Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 210 reviews

With the Roadster Black & Cream Striped Pullover, you turn up the glam of your winter wardrobe. This self-striped pattern makes it both fashionable as it is comfortable due to the soft material used. Suitable for going out for a movie or shopping or even casual weekend get-togethers.

Fabric: Comfortable, superior quality mixture of cotton and polyester, which makes it warm and durable when used without coming in contact with the skin.

Attribute Details Best For Daywear, casual brunches, and relaxed outings Colour Options Black/Cream, Blue/Grey Customer Rating 4.6/5 based on 300 reviews

The Bewakoof High Neck Oversized Crop Sweater is an absolute winter essential. The oversized fit offers comfort while the high neck keeps you warm, making it perfect for those chilly days when you want both style and cosiness.

Fabric: Soft and warm fabric that feels gentle against the skin while providing the comfort needed for everyday wear.

Attribute Details Best For Casual outings, lounging, and relaxed winter days Colour Options Black, Grey, Olive Green Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 280 reviews

This Striped turtle neck Pullover from Max saves the day for those who want to look good and stay warm during winters. The turtleneck keeps you warm during the cold days and the stripes make it more playful if incorporated into a business environment.

Fabric: Lightweight but as warm as wool which serves as comfortable and versatile fabric.

Attribute Details Best For Cold weather, layering, and casual events Colour Options Blue/White, Grey/Black Customer Rating 4.6/5 based on 250 reviews

Conclusion

Selecting the right winter top is not solely about finding the warmest option, but also about choosing the most stylish and appropriate top for winter wear. Whether you’re bundling up for a day of running errands or putting on an outfit to make a statement, the winter tops on our list come in a range of styles, colours, and materials to fit any preference.

From traditional, soft, and warm woollen tops to chic and fashionable acrylic sweaters, each option is unique. The fabrics range from wool blends to acrylic, ensuring warmth without compromising on comfort. The colour schemes vary from pastels to bold, audacious statements. These tops can easily transition from day to night, making them valuable additions to your winter wardrobe.

Whether you’re dressing up for a specific event or just looking to elevate your style, you’ll find a top that perfectly complements your other clothes. Here, you will find the best winter tops that will keep you chic and warm throughout the cold months, no matter your outfit.

FAQs: All About High-Necks for Winter Workwear What should I consider when choosing a winter top? While buying a winter top, look for soft and breathable fabrics like wool, cotton, acrylic or blends. Check the neckline that suits you and colour which is versatile and can be easily pulled off.

How do I care for my winter tops to ensure they last longer? Caring for winter tops depends on the type of material used in their making. Prefer hand washing or dry clean for your wools. Do not twist it at all and do not squeeze out the water from it because it makes the fabric change shape.

Can I wear winter tops for formal occasions? Indeed, the majority of winter tops can also be worn for formal & business events. Just pair it with a woollen pullover with pants, jeans or leggings. You can accessorise with a scarf and formal sandals, heels for a more subtle look if required.

Are there any specific trends in winter tops for this season? The oversized looks with playful elements are staples of this winter season. Hi-neck sweaters, turtlenecks and cropped styles are among favourites, which provide warmth as well as a slimmer line look. Stripes, colour blocking and printed images are also back in trend.

Can high-necks be worn casually as well? Absolutely! High-neck sweaters are also quite flexible such that one can wear it from the office look to casual wear. Wear it with jeans or joggers if you want to take that classic smart look in a more casual and comfortable direction.

