Winterwear for women to shine and stay warm this wedding season; Myntra Black Friday Sale

When it comes to winter wear for women, there are so many different types that it can be confusing for women when they go shopping—wondering what to buy and what not to buy. Shopping for winter wear for weddings is a whole different experience compared to regular shopping. Best Winterwear for Women

Winter clothes come in many different styles, like coats, blazers, and other types of winter wear that can be worn at weddings. It becomes difficult for women to decide which wedding winter wear to buy and which to skip. To help with this, we extensively researched Myntra and found the best winter wear for women, specially curated for the wedding season.

We will tell you about each winter wear piece we found, explaining how it's special and stands out from the rest. This will help you make the right choice for your winter wear shopping for your wedding.

So, if you're ready, let's show you the best winter wear for women now available during The Myntra Black Friday Sale 2024 to shine this wedding season!

Top winter wear for women to elevate the wedding look

The Athena longline overcoat is the right choice if you're looking for a chic and functional overcoat. The black streamlined shawl-collar and belt in the design bring a dash of elegance, in addition to it is the soft wool fabric that provides the warmth and comfort you deserve.

Thus, it can be used for informal events and running; it's an effortless addition to any outfit that perfectly fits the layers of the overcoat, which is both elegant and practical.

● Comfortable Wool Fabric

● Button Closure with Belt Detailing

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Dark Wash Jeans and Tee Loose-Fitting Dresses Stylish Ankle Boots Overly Casual Footwear

This double-breasted long trench coat is the ideal garment that will add sophistication to your look. It is made of wool material which is soft and warm and hugs you like a blanket, while the shawl collar and the long sleeves contribute to a look of comfort and style. The button closure and chic belt lend a stylish look that will win friends and influence people.

You can easily layer this coat over any outfit, whether heading out for a casual day or enjoying an evening stroll in the city. It’s the ideal piece to make you feel put-together, adding a touch of class and warmth to any occasion.

● Chic Double-Breasted Design

● Versatile Wool Fabric

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Tailored Pants and Heels Chunky Sweaters Smart Scarf Bright Colours

Choosing the checked coat in grey and beige with a belt will give you that magical balance of warmth and style. The outfit will be made of a spread collar, long sleeves, and three pockets that will be functional and cosy, and along with this, the belt will accentuate the waist, which is a nice fashion nuance. This coat, in no time, becomes an essential item for the days you want both to be comfortable and neat in appearance.

● Checked Pattern Adds Style

● Comfortable Belted Waist

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Fitted Jeans and Boots Oversized Tops Monochrome Accessories Excessive Jewellery

You’ll love this front-open blazer in a soft pink colour, as it offers comfort and style. A shawl collar and long sleeves add an elegant touch to any formal look, making it perfect for work or semi-formal events.

The regular fit and smooth polyester fabric ensure comfort, making you feel confident and stylish all day. Wear it to your next event, and watch how it transforms your outfit with a refined and polished finish.

● Comfortable Front-Open Style

● Sophisticated Shawl Collar

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Slim-Fit Trousers and Pumps Casual Tops Minimalist Silver Jewellery Baggy Pants

It's a cold season, and you are looking for ways to elevate your style and bring something special. This black longline overcoat is something that you can't do without. The faux fur collar is a perfect addition to the overcoat, in contrast to the zip closure and belt, which provide warmth and comfort.

This overcoat is a perfect mixture of both warmth and elegance. It is suitable for a casual day when you go out and when you have to do some errands around the house, making it a great and versatile piece you will wear during the whole winter.

● Elegant Faux Fur Collar

● Snug Fit with Belt

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Skinny Jeans and Boots Casual Sneakers Statement Earrings Too Many Layers

Add a touch of sophistication to your winter wedding ensemble with this elegant black suede longline overcoat from Miss Chase. The notched collar and button closure give it a refined look, while the long sleeves and polyester lining ensure warmth and comfort. Its regular fit and sleek, longline silhouette make it a perfect match for formal or semi-formal occasions.

● Comfortable Polyester Lining

● Elegant Notched Collar

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Tailored trousers Loud patterns Sleek pencil skirt Chunky accessories

This solid green blazer from INVICTUS offers the perfect balance of casual and chic. Its shawl collar and open-front design provide a flattering fit without compromising on comfort. The long sleeves and polyester fabric make it ideal for layering over your winter wedding look, keeping you warm while still looking stylish.

● Versatile Open Front Styling

● Comfortable Regular Fit

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Tailored trousers Loud patterns Sleek pencil skirt Chunky accessories

This pink and white striped blazer from Cottinfab adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to your wedding outfit. The front-open styling and shawl collar make it a unique option for casual events. The breathable cotton fabric and long sleeves provide comfort and warmth, making it a go-to piece for cool winter weddings.

● Soft Cotton Fabric

● Stylish Striped Pattern

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It High-waisted trousers Formal Wear A midi skirt Bulky Shoes

Make a statement at your winter wedding with this front-open formal blazer from Salt Attire. Designed with a tailored fit, it offers a polished, professional and chic look. The three-quarter sleeves and solid colour enhance its versatility, making it ideal for semi-formal to formal occasions.

● Tailored Fit for a Sleek Look

● Practical Two Pockets

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Straight-leg trousers Casual dresses A pencil skirt Sneakers

This stylish blue blazer from Enamor brings a refined look to your wedding wardrobe. The notched lapel, single-breasted design, and double-button closure offer a polished appearance. Made from a cotton blend, it provides comfort and a regular fit, making it the ideal choice for a winter wedding where you need both style and warmth.

● Comfortable Cotton Blend Fabric

● Classic Notched Lapel Design

Tips for Pairing With It Tips For Not Pairing With It Flared Pants Brightly coloured accessories Shift Dress Too many layers

Choosing the right winter wear for weddings is all about finding a balance between style, comfort, and warmth, with the winter season offering a chance to experiment with different layers, textures, and styles. From long overcoats and smart blazers to faux fur collars and checked patterns, many options suit every taste, keeping you warm while adding elegance through stylish designs and quality fabrics.

When selecting winter wear, consider how each piece complements the wedding outfit, and choose cosy fabrics like wool, polyester, and cotton blends to stay warm without losing elegance. Pairing these with smart trousers, stylish boots, or eye-catching jewellery will complete the look, creating a chic finish for a winter wedding ensemble.

Avoid overloading on layers or choosing casual accessories to keep the look both stylish and practical, as this can ruin the polished finish. Stick to pieces that offer a neat touch, avoiding bulky accessories or bold patterns that might clash with the wedding attire.

Similar articles for you:

Myntra Black Friday Sale: A must see collection of timeless watches for you

Myntra Black Friday Sale 2024: Shoes that you can not miss

Best Knitwear for women: Shop from top brands with Myntra Black Friday Deals

Frequently Asked Questions About Women's Winter Wears For Weddings What do women wear to a winter wedding? You can wear beautiful long coats, blazers, or shawls and still be fashion-forward and warm during the winter wedding. The coat with two rows of button closures or the faux fur-collared overcoat packs extra warmth, covering a stylish element of wool.

What colour should you wear to a winter wedding? Navy, dark green, burgundy, and black are perfect for weddings scheduled in the winter since these colours are reminiscent of the season and give a warm and cosy feeling.

What kind of coat should women wear to a winter wedding? Choose coats that balance warmth and style, such as long wool or suede overcoats, which are ideal for winter weddings. Coats with elegant details like a faux fur collar or a belted waist add sophistication to the outfit.

Do coats and blazers work for winter weddings? Coats and blazers slide in smartly on top of wedding outfits to give warmth, and this fashion is flawless for winter months, which could keep you warm but elegant all along.

How should you check the fit of coats and blazers? When selecting a coat or blazer, ensure it fits comfortably around the shoulders and chest, allowing movement. The sleeves should end just at the wrist, and the coat should cover the hips, ensuring it doesn’t feel tight when worn over dresses or tops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.