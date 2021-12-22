Neha Kakkar's sultry angelic look in champagne organza corset, pants wows Dubai

Going bold and giving a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar paired a sexy organza corset with white pants and fashionistas can’t keep calm while they take style cues to slay the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look on their next sultry outing. Brb! We are currently swooning over Neha as she turns up the heat at Dubai Expo 2020 with her sizzling fashion in the champagne coloured strapless sweetheart corset and white pants.

Taking to her social media handle, Neha shared a slew of pictures that gave fans a glimpse of her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the actor donning a hand embroidered corset blouse which was made of stretch satin fabric.

The corset came with puffed organza sleeves and an artfully boned corset adorned with gorgeous pearls, beads and kat dana embroidery that took our breath away. It sported a strapless sweetheart neckline and lace-up back design to add to the oomph factor.

Neha teamed the champagne coloured corset with a pair of spotless white pants from EnRootz. Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Neha accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings from Justpeachy and a finger ring from Indiatrend.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Neha amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes with black eyeliner streaks, glittery eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Ritz Sony, Neha struck sultry poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire.

The corset is credited to Indian fashion label, Saanjh by Lea, that boasts of beautiful matte stretch satins and silks, to rich organzas and embroidered mesh to create artfully draped silhouettes. The corset originally costs ₹10,490 on the designer website.

Neha Kakkar's corset from Saanjh by Lea (saanjhbylea.com)

A favourite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

