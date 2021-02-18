New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau

IND USA
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Newly-wed actor Dia Mirza had a lowkey wedding but it sure made a lot of headlines and for all the right reasons. First, it was her simple yet elegant Banarasi wedding saree that stole the show, then the fact that the actor had a priestess conduct the nuptials, her fans loved everything about the wedding.

And now, famous designer Anita Dongre, who is also known for speaking about sustainability and starting initiatives that help people, recently shared a set of images of Dia wearing a couture piece by her brand during the wedding festivities and looking like an absolute dream. The images that we are talking about show the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 wearing a rose pink coloured Anarkali suit.

The long kurti featured a plunging neckline and was adorned with intricate heavy floral embroidery in white and dark pink throughout. She teamed it with a pair of matching well-fitted lowers. To complete the ensemble, Dia carried a dupatta that had similar embroidery on the border and was adorned with pink tassels. The actor completed her look with a pair of white embellished mojaris and accessorised it with a kundan choker set teamed with a matching bracelet and a pair of drop earrings.

With the suit, Dia chose her signature minimal makeup look and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, a thin eyeliner, slightly blushed cheeks and a nude glossy lip. Dongre posted the images on Instagram with the caption, “Dearest Dia, Your compassionate heart, your relentless passion for the environment and animals and your indomitable courage to stand up for what you believe in - you embody the Anita Dongre woman. And as you step into this new chapter of your life, we wish you lots of love and laughter, and a beautiful ever after. Thank you for making us a part of your wedding festivities. (sic).”

Check out the gorgeous red saree that Dia wore at her wedding:

Dia Mirza married her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 at her home in a private ceremony.

