IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
fashion

Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one

  • Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:41 PM IST

The Internet is brimming with love and congratulatory messages for Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as she recently flooded social media with her wedding pictures. Looking like a match made in heaven, Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday and her first official wedding pictures have left fans swooning.

However, Dia’s bridal look in a red Banarasi saree has set the fashion police on their toes as it reminded fans of Deepika Padukone’s Diwali 2020 look. Remember when Deepika shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets as she posed with hubby Ranveer Singh?

Though she had not revealed her full look back then, the Raw Mango saree became a rage after Dia recently opted for the same Banarasi one as her bridal look when she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Called the Chokadi, the bright red saree comes with checkered designs in golden colour and sports zari floral motifs.

Both Dia and Deepika carried off the six yards of elegance with a sleek hairstyle of pulling back their tresses into a low bun.Interestingly, the glam quotient of filled in-eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl-lined eyes and highlighted cheeks was similar too.

Only the lipstick shade and accessories differed. While Deepika had opted for a luscious red lipstick and accessorised her look with a pair of silver flower-shaped earrings, the new bride went for a bright pink lip tint and accessorised her look with a maroon bindi, a heavy statement kundan choker accented with drop-down pearls, a pair of golden jhumkis accented with green beads, a set of gold bangles and flowers wrapped around her bun.

Both Dia and Deepika carried off the red saree with a low bun and similar makeup with only the lipstick shade and accessories different(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
Both Dia and Deepika carried off the red saree with a low bun and similar makeup with only the lipstick shade and accessories different(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)

The saree is credited to 'Moomal' festive 2020 collection of Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of saris, garments and objects. On the other hand, Dia’s jewellery is from Tyaani Fine Jewellery who pride in contemporary Polki Jewellery, handcrafted hallmarked gold and certified natural uncut diamonds.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza banarasi sarees bridal saree deepika padukone fashion fashion and trends fashion trends fashion goal style goal style trends wedding look meme raw mango banarasi wedding saree saree fashion saree wedding sari banarasi sari bridal bridal dress ranveer singh
Close
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one(Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)
fashion

Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Disha Patani sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling hot pink bikini look and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in the summers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
fashion

MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted looking quite dapper on Monday with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for a friend's wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
fashion

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
fashion

Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Beat the gloom with stunning blooms this season. Well-fed and oversized, 3D, sparse - choose the type that suits your style
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
fashion

Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth 3,500, read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
fashion

Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • For her private wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza donned a beautiful red saree and teamed it with statement gold jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
fashion

Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in 4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani in 4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Kiara Advani stepped out in a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of white jeans and added a pop of colour to this stunning look with her accessories. We are taking notes from the fashionista.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
fashion

Tadashi Shoji goes for armor-inspired metallics at virtual NY Fashion Week show

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Tadashi Shoji showcased his autumn/winter 2021 designs on the first day of New York Fashion Week. His pieces were mainly bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel and midnight blue coloured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
fashion

When will India create equal opportunities for curvy models?

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Over the last few months, magazines and brand campaigns have set a new precedent for body positivity but a lot more needs to be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt(Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Alia Bhatt's tie-dye sweatshirt is quite affordable at under 2k. Get the look

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:30 PM IST
A masked Alia Bhatt looked crisp and tidy in the co-ordinated sweat shirt and baggy sweats brightly-coloured combo, her hair neatly tied back, a black mask with an A covering her face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Genelia D’Souza encourages fashionistas to wear their hearts on their sleeves as they head out for a date night on Valentine’s Day and these sultry pictures of her in a red Anarkali gown are proof!
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP