Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid
- Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
New bride Gauahar Khan recently came back from her honeymoon in Udaipur with husband Zaid Darbar. The actor has been sharing serene views from the city of lakes along with her stunning sartorial moments from the trip. The latest post that Gauahar shared on Instagram shows her posing with Zaid and gushing over him.
However, it was her gorgeous velvet suit that her fans noticed and admired the most. The classic style velvet suit featured white sheer lace details at the hem and arms. There were also light blue velvet patches added at the hem and the arms to give a contrasting look which worked wonders with the dark royal blue colour. Gauahar teamed the kurta with a pair of white flared pants that also had matching sheer details at the hem.
To complete the ensemble, she donned a matching dupatta that had the light blue and royal blue colours juxtaposed. Maintaining the ethnic vibe of the outfit, she opted for a pair of white mojaris with the ensemble and we love it. The 37-year-old went with subtle makeup and was seen with blushed cheeks and nude lipstick, she also tied her hair in a center-parted low bun. Gauahar shared the images flaunting her ensemble with the caption, “#Musafir #Udaipur first mini holiday after being Mrs. (sic).”
The kurta that Gauahar loved so much and had an impromptu shoot in was by the brand Mulmul and to add it to your ethnic collection, you will have to spend ₹19,350.
Gauahar Khan made for an extremely beautiful bride. Check out some of the images from her wedding that left us speechless:
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 2020. The two even shared their special lockdown love story with their followers on social media.
