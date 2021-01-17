New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas
- Gauahar Khan shared images of herself looking absolutely stunning in a sweater worth ₹2k and pyjamas along with husband Zaid Darbar. The fashionista can slay any outfit and these images are proof.
The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been posting a lot of adorable images with each other and their families on social media since they tied the knot in December. Gauahar, who was recently seen in Tandav has been sharing about the way she is spending time after marriage with her fans, it involves a lot of shooting and family time.
However, her fans cannot help but swoon over Gauahar's wardrobe style which consists of a girl-next-door vibe that everyone relates to. From a casual brunch dress to a winter look, the actor is known to have a style that her followers can connect with and tend to get inspired from. The latest outfit of the new bride that has come to light consists of a simple green sweater and pair of pyjamas.
Right after her wedding, Gauahar shared a couple of images and videos with Zaid on her social media and wished people a Happy New Year. For the fun shoot, the actor opted to wear an olive green basic knit sweater. The bodycon sweater had button details at the wrist area giving the knitwear a little character. She teamed it with a pair of black pyjamas.
To complete the look, Gauahar wore a pair of knee-length boots and topped it off with a grey fuzzy shawl. She looked stunning sans-makeup and tied her hair in a plait. The actor shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Happy 2021 to all , from the Happiest people of 2020. #Alhamdulillah . @zaid_darbar (sic)."
Coming back to Gauahar's sweater, it is from the fast-fashion brand Zara and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹1,890 for a similar one.
Check out some more of Gauahar's impeccable sartorial moments:
What do you think about her style?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi in majestic outfit gives kaftan dresses a royal twist on Dubai trip
- Nora Fatehi, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, has been serving us some royal looks lately. Her recent statement-making kaftan dress is fit for a queen and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anne Hathaway serves unforgettable fashion moments in sexy designer dresses
- Anne Hathaway forgoes the traditional red carpet premiere of her film ‘Locked Down’ but treats fans to a slew of luxurious looks in three dazzling metallic gowns from Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Azzaro and we can’t stop swooning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man promotions: Samantha Akkineni is a stunner in ₹32k denim dress
- Samantha Akkineni recently slayed in a denim midi dress at the promotions of her upcoming web series, The Family Man. The actor flaunted her enviable curves in the distressed bodycon outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Malhotra redefines fashion goals for men in purple sherwani with emblem
- Manish Malhotra encourages men to experiment with colours this wedding season, nails a dapper magnificent look in a purple textured sherwani with a bold animal emblem and a pair of white pants and we are in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas
- Gauahar Khan shared images of herself looking absolutely stunning in a sweater worth ₹2k and pyjamas along with husband Zaid Darbar. The fashionista can slay any outfit and these images are proof.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor's sizzling look in black velvet dress is date night fashion inspo
- Want to look your 'vinatge best' on a date night with bae this winter? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sorts fashion woes on how to sizzle up some romance and make a steamy monochromatic statement like she does in a sultry black velvet dress from Anand Ahuja's Bhaane. Read on for styling cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion inspo for chic office wear in yellow-beige jumpsuit
- Want to make a fashion statement in office while sticking to an easy fit no-fuss garment? Look no further as Bhumi Pednekar sorts your fashion woes with her radiant look in a dirt yellow and beige jumpsuit that is sure to steal all the spotlight at work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ralph Lauren drops golfer Justin Thomas as ambassador for using homophobic slur
- 13-time PGA Tour winner, Justin Thomas was dropped as an ambassador by the fashion brand Ralph Lauren on Friday, after the golfer was caught uttering a homophobic slur last Saturday during a tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari declares her love for floral prints in ₹11k anarkali suit
- For Makar Sankranti celebrations at her home, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a breathtakingly beautiful anarkali suit that featured an exquisite floral print.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma Kapoor rocks work from home fashion in a romantic pink midi dress
- Karisma Kapoor exudes the richness of sartorial traditions as she nails work from home fashion in a vibrant ready-to-wear handmade midi dress, in romantic pink hue, by Anita Dongre and we are smitten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput adds a fun twist to boss babe vibe with ₹49 k quirky print blazer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts a sensual silhouette in sultry Stephane Rolland gown
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proves to be ahead of the fashion curve yet again as she looks like a dream while flaunting a sensual and generous silhouette in Stephane Rolland’s Imperial China inspired gown, ravishing pictures set the Internet ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Ermenegildo Zegna opts for pre-records, Fendi live show
- Milan Fashion Week 2021: Though Dolce & Gabbana have withdrawn from the four-day men's fashion event, brands like Fendi, Etro and Kway are opting to broadcast live shows while Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod's, Prada and Church's have opted for pre-records as rising Covid-19 cases dampen the buzz in Italy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called a sl*t: 69-yr-old Rajini Chandy on being trolled for 'sexy' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox