New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas

The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been posting a lot of adorable images with each other and their families on social media since they tied the knot in December. Gauahar, who was recently seen in Tandav has been sharing about the way she is spending time after marriage with her fans, it involves a lot of shooting and family time.

However, her fans cannot help but swoon over Gauahar's wardrobe style which consists of a girl-next-door vibe that everyone relates to. From a casual brunch dress to a winter look, the actor is known to have a style that her followers can connect with and tend to get inspired from. The latest outfit of the new bride that has come to light consists of a simple green sweater and pair of pyjamas.

Right after her wedding, Gauahar shared a couple of images and videos with Zaid on her social media and wished people a Happy New Year. For the fun shoot, the actor opted to wear an olive green basic knit sweater. The bodycon sweater had button details at the wrist area giving the knitwear a little character. She teamed it with a pair of black pyjamas.

To complete the look, Gauahar wore a pair of knee-length boots and topped it off with a grey fuzzy shawl. She looked stunning sans-makeup and tied her hair in a plait. The actor shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Happy 2021 to all , from the Happiest people of 2020. #Alhamdulillah . @zaid_darbar (sic)."

Coming back to Gauahar's sweater, it is from the fast-fashion brand Zara and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹1,890 for a similar one.

Gauahar Khan's sweater is worth ₹1,890.(Zara.com)

Check out some more of Gauahar's impeccable sartorial moments:

What do you think about her style?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter