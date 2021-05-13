Patthar Wargi: Hina Khan looks stunning in BTS pictures from latest B Praak song

Hina Khan has been keeping away from social media since her father's demise, but the actor made a brief comeback to interact with fans and also share a teaser of her upcoming music video Patthar Wargi. Patthar Wargi shows Hina dressed in some stunning ensembles as she frolicks about picturesque setting alongside co-star Tanmay Ssingh. The 46 second long trailer is quite dramatic, showing the lead pair madly in love, then apart, with several drunken rage fits, ending with an emotional Hina crying and an angry Tanmay walking away from her.

However, of the many things happening in the song, we just couldn't keep our eyes off the stunning ensembles worn by Hina in the music video of Patthar Wargi. Of the many ensembles, some behind the scenes pictures of a sunshine yellow number have been doing the rounds and we just can't get enough.

Hina can be seen wearing an off shoulder full sleeved sunshine yellow gown by Pin Up by Astha, a Ahmedabad based brand. The cold-shoulder dress has billowy bishop sleeves with flimsy straps holding the dress in place on the shoulders. The georgette gown had hand pleating on the torso and skirt of the outfit. Hina opted for a up do, big gold hoops and several rings in her fingers to complete the look. She also opted for strappy gold heels and minimal dewy make up to complete her sunshine bright look.

Hina has been under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, and after her father's death she had shared with her fans that she will keep away from social media and let her team handle her accounts for a while.

Earlier this month, Hina Khan shared how she felt helpless as she couldn't be with her grieving mother on account of being Covid positive. Sharing a couple of pictures of herself masked and looking out the window, Hina wrote, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But thrs a saying. Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light. (sic)”





The full music video of Patthar Wargi will be released on Eid, which falls on Friday, May 14. In the video, Hina stars alongside Tanmay Ssingh, while the song is sung by Ranvir, composed by B Praak and has lyrics by Jaani. The music video has been directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta. Other than this, on the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video of the song Bedard, which also featured Stebin Ben and Sapan Krishna. Hina, who is best known for her role as the demure Akshara in the Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was seen on the big screen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in 2020 and also on OTT platforms with Zee 5's Unlock and also MXPlayer's web series Damaged 2.