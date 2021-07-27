Pics: Mouni Roy says she is a saree girl forever in sheer black embellished six yards

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram today to announce that she is a 'Saree girl forever' by sharing pictures of herself wearing a bespoke number. The diva's wardrobe has a stunning collection of six yards, and each piece is a fashion moment in itself. Her latest look is also proof of the same. Read on to know all about it.

Today, Mouni posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot in which she posed in a scenic, lush green setting wearing a bespoke black sheer saree. She captioned the pictures, "Saree girl forever."

The Brahmastra actor's six yards is from a wedding prét couture label called Kalki Fashion and is worth ₹20k. Mouni raised the temperature in the intricately embroidered pleated number and also impressed fashion critics.

Mouni's sheer black saree was highlighted with sequinned embroidery in a striped pattern. The pre-pleated six yards came with a stitched pallu, which the actor draped on her shoulder in a way that showed off the embellishments. She teamed the drape with a black sleeveless velvet blouse that had a sweetheart neckline.

Opting for her signature minimal accessory look, Mouni just wore a dainty gold chain with her ensemble. She left her wild curly tresses open in a middle-parting with the look.

Bold smoky eye shadow, heavy kohl-adorned eyes, well-defined eyebrows, nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and dewy skin rounded off her glam.

Coming back to Mouni's saree, if you wish to buy the look, we have found all the details for you. The saree is available on the brand's website for ₹20,340. It will be the perfect attire to don for your best friend's engagement or cocktail party.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

