Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor, who wore the risqué thigh-slit floral dress better?

Actor Mouni Roy is spreading sunshine and glamour on social media with her latest look on Instagram. The diva posted several pictures of herself wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder floral dress with a thigh-high slit on Instagram today. Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had also posted pictures of herself wearing a different version of the ensemble.

Mouni shared a series of pictures wearing the same dress in two posts on the gram. Mouni's thigh-high slit dress is from the shelves of an international label Atelier Romea Adler.

The dress is called Alicia and is available on the label's website. It is worth ₹22,278. If you wish to add the look to your closet, we have news for you this ensemble will be a perfect fit for enjoying summer parties by the pool.

Mouni wore the ensemble as an off-the-shoulder piece in some pictures, and for others, she draped her sleeves on her shoulders. Her midi dress featured a white, pink and green floral pattern and a broad square neckline with gathered details on the front.

The waist of the dress was cinched together with a corset-style belt attached with the midi. The risque thigh-high slit added a chic and sexy vibe to the otherwise demure floral look.

Mouni chose her signature minimal styling with the floral ensemble. She accessorised it with a dainty gold chain adorned with a pretty pendant.

The Brahmastra actor left her blow-dried tresses open in a middle-parting and glammed up her look with a pink lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes with sleek liner on the lids, well-defined eyebrows, dewy make-up, blushed cheeks and subtle eye shadow.

A similar version of Mouni's dress was earlier worn by Khushi Kapoor. While Mouni's donned a yellow floral dress, Khushi chose a purple version of the corset-belted floral dress with a thigh-high slit. Khushi's dress was from a label called House of CB.

Who do you think wore the dress better?

