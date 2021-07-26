Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor, who wore the risqué thigh-slit floral dress better?
- Fashion face-off: Mouni Roy shared pictures of herself wearing a chic thigh-high slit floral dress today on Instagram. The same ensemble was worn by Khushi Kapoor earlier.
Actor Mouni Roy is spreading sunshine and glamour on social media with her latest look on Instagram. The diva posted several pictures of herself wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder floral dress with a thigh-high slit on Instagram today. Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had also posted pictures of herself wearing a different version of the ensemble.
Mouni shared a series of pictures wearing the same dress in two posts on the gram. Mouni's thigh-high slit dress is from the shelves of an international label Atelier Romea Adler.
The dress is called Alicia and is available on the label's website. It is worth ₹22,278. If you wish to add the look to your closet, we have news for you this ensemble will be a perfect fit for enjoying summer parties by the pool.+
Mouni wore the ensemble as an off-the-shoulder piece in some pictures, and for others, she draped her sleeves on her shoulders. Her midi dress featured a white, pink and green floral pattern and a broad square neckline with gathered details on the front.
The waist of the dress was cinched together with a corset-style belt attached with the midi. The risque thigh-high slit added a chic and sexy vibe to the otherwise demure floral look.+
Mouni chose her signature minimal styling with the floral ensemble. She accessorised it with a dainty gold chain adorned with a pretty pendant.
The Brahmastra actor left her blow-dried tresses open in a middle-parting and glammed up her look with a pink lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes with sleek liner on the lids, well-defined eyebrows, dewy make-up, blushed cheeks and subtle eye shadow.
A similar version of Mouni's dress was earlier worn by Khushi Kapoor. While Mouni's donned a yellow floral dress, Khushi chose a purple version of the corset-belted floral dress with a thigh-high slit. Khushi's dress was from a label called House of CB.+
Who do you think wore the dress better?
