Priyanka Chopra's bold blazer, ‘hot date’ Nick Jonas set BAFTA Awards on fire

It looked less of an awards show and more of a date night for global icon Priyanka Chopra and her popstar husband Nick Jonas as they dolled up for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021. Priyanka was one of the presenters along with Hollywood biggies like Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Asim Chaudhry, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Kendrick, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Richard Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce at BAFTA that streamed live on BBC One.

However, it was Priyanka’s jaw-dropping look that kept fans awake and hooked all night as she flooded the Internet with a slew of her sultry pictures along with her “hot date”, Nick. The pictures featured the diva sizzling on the red carpet as she opted to go shirtless with a hot pink Pertegaz blazer and two of the biggest beauty trends right now - a stylish black tip French manicure and an incredible bubble braid.

The blazer is from Spanish label Pertegaz’s Fall/ Winter runway collection and came with floral embroidery all over along with a Chinese collar but had a risky opening on the front. Priyanka teamed it with a pair of white high-waisted billowing trousers and contrasted the attire with a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps worn with stockings.

Accessorising her look with stunning Bulgari jewels, Priyanka had her hair secured in a bubble effect with seven small, brunette-hued hair bands approximately two inches apart and tightening to form the small bubbles. Hairstylist Luke Pluck Rose achieved this trendy look with balloon pleats on Priyanka by spraying her new haircare brand’s Anomaly Dry Shampoo throughout the tail and then softening it by adding slight waves in her bangs that beautifully lay on her face.

Amplifying the glam quotient, The White Tiger star opted for a modern take on the French manicure which featured extra long nails with black tips. The deep arch accentuated the dark hue of the tips by giving a big impact and was created by London-based nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

To add to the hotness quotient, Priyanka wore a dab of luscious red lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking glamorous poses for the camera, Priyanka set the Internet on fire.

On the other hand, Nick was seen killing the dress code for the night in a dapper Giorgio Armani black tuxedo. While Priyanka captioned a picture with him as, “Hot date (sic)”, Nick captioned it, “Date night (sic)” as they raised the bar of couple slaying goals.

The EE British Academy Film Awards Weekend took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

