PV Sindhu's backless green gown is a bridal dream come true! These viral pictures from her sangeet are proof

Badminton champion PV Sindhu proved once again that she can command attention both on and off the court. These pictures from the ace shuttler's sangeet ceremony are proof. Setting the stage ablaze with her impeccable style and joyous moves, PV Sindhu was seen clad in an exquisite emerald green Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla backless gown as she embodied elegance, glamour and bridal fervour. From court to couture: PV Sindhu stuns in a glamorous backless gown and sets the sangeet stage on fire with Venkata Datta Sai.(HT Photo)

A gown that speaks volumes

Sindhu’s gown was nothing short of a masterpiece. Designed by the celebrated duo, the emerald green ensemble featured intricate embellishments and a flowing silhouette that perfectly complemented her athletic build. The dramatic backless design added a sultry edge, while the rich emerald hue was a nod to timeless sophistication.

The plunging neckline added to the hotness quotient on the cold December night. Sparkling details on the gown’s bodice caught the light as she danced with her groom and cousins, ensuring all eyes remained on her.

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai at their sangeet ceremony.(HT Photo)

Accessorising her look with a pair of silver earrings and a bracelet, PV Sindhu pulled back her hair into a neat ponytail. She amped up the glam quotient with green smokey eyes and nude makeup look.

The power couple’s sartorial style

Matching Sindhu’s radiance, her fiancé (and now husband) Venkata Datta Sai stepped out in a bold yet refined look. He paired a classic blue shirt tucked neatly into a pair of matching blue trousers, creating a polished base.

Adding a touch of whimsy, he layered the ensemble with a multicoloured bling jacket, which was both party and fashion-forward. Together, the couple’s coordinated bling outfits struck the perfect balance of glamour and vibrancy, making them the epitome of modern style goals, their chemistry lighting up the room.

A night to remember

The sangeet ceremony wasn’t just about the outfits; it was also a celebration of love, joy and togetherness. Sindhu and Venkata’s dance performance was a highlight of the evening, with the bride-to-be moving gracefully and energetically, proving that her finesse extends far beyond the badminton court.

Why this look works

Sindhu’s choice of an emerald green gown is a testament to her understanding of what works for her striking frame. The bold colour complemented her dusky complexion, while the backless detail added a dash of modernity to the otherwise classic silhouette.

The ensemble’s intricate craftsmanship elevated it to couture status, making it ideal for such a significant occasion while on the other hand, Venkata’s multicoloured jacket added a playful yet chic touch. It ensured that he stood out without overshadowing his bride-to-be.

Setting wedding fashion trends

With this appearance and the new set of viral pictures from her Sangeet ceremony, PV Sindhu has set a new benchmark for contemporary wedding fashion. Her look seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, offering inspiration for brides who want to make a statement while staying true to their personal style.

PV Sindhu at her sangeet ceremony.(HT Photo)

The emerald gown’s timeless appeal and intricate details are bound to become a popular choice for brides-to-be looking to replicate her regal yet approachable aesthetic. As pictures from PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's wedding day continue to flood in, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can’t wait to see what’s next on their sartorial journey.

If the sangeet is any indication, we are in for a series of show-stopping looks that will be remembered for years to come. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.