News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rashmika Mandanna can't get enough of her black floral printed saree, declares it perfect for cardio session. It costs…

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 07:47 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna's recent look exudes glamour and grace as the actress stuns in a black saree adorned with enchanting floral prints, setting new fashion goals.

Rashmika Mandanna is here to give you some glamorous saree inspiration for the wedding season. The actress is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a chic jumpsuit or a traditional saree, the Animal actress knows how to turn heads. The flowy and airy saree is currently reigning supreme on the fashion charts after Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree in Rocky or Rani Ki Prem Kahani went viral. Following these lines, many celebrities including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and most recently Rashmika Mandanna are embracing the beauty of these easy-to-wear yet stylish pieces. With the wedding season just around the corner, Rashmika's breathtaking saree look is sure to inspire your ethnic wardrobe. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna serves sizzling look in plunging neck gold Manish Malhotra gown, asks fans about the look )

Rashmika Mandanna can't get enough of her black floral printed saree. It costs..(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in black floral printed saree

On Wednesday, Rashmika gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glamorous pictures accompanied by the caption, "I loved this saree and the material soooo much that I think I'd probably be able to sleep, wake up - workout, do my cardio and film shoot and everything in it. ". In the post, the gorgeous actress is seen looking like a glam queen in a bland floral printed saree. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 1.4M likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Rashmika's black saree picked up from the shelves of ace designer Rohit Bal features a luxurious blend of cotton and silk fabric adorned with an enchanting multi-coloured floral print all over. She draped it beautifully around her, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders. Paired with a matching black sleeveless sweetheart neckline blouse, she exuded a divine feminine aura. If you loved Rashmika's saree and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her saree comes with a price tag of 4,998.

Rashmika's black floral printed saree is from Rohit Bal and comes with a price tag of ₹4,998.(www.biba.in)
With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Rashmika accessorised her look with a pair of dazzling purple drop earrings that went up to her shoulders and a pair of black stiletto heels. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Rashmika was decked out in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy base and a shade of peach lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, Rahmika left her lush straight locks in the middle of her face, which perfectly complemented her glam look.

