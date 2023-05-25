Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rashmika Mandana wows fans with her stunning red-hot pantsuit look. Check out her glam pics

Rashmika Mandana wows fans with her stunning red-hot pantsuit look. Check out her glam pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi
May 25, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Rashmika Mandana has set the internet ablaze with her recent look in a dazzling shiny red pantsuit, paired with a black bralette. She has left everyone in awe.

Rashmika Mandana, a talented actress, is gaining recognition in the film industry not only for her impeccable acting skills but also for her remarkable fashion sense. Whether she gracefully drapes herself in a traditional saree or confidently dons a chic mini dress, Rashmika effortlessly slays every outfit with her innate style and grace. Her fashion choices consistently demonstrate a fine balance between experimentation and elegance, making her a true fashion icon. Rashmika's Instagram posts are a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts, and her recent look in a captivating hot red pantsuit once again showcases her fashion prowess. The actress's latest look has her followers captivated, and it's impossible to look away. Read on to glean some fashion inspiration from her stunning ensemble. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna's cropped sweater, distressed denims is a must-have )

Rashmika Mandana slays in a shiny red pantsuit in her recent Instagram post. (Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika Mandana stuns in a bold red pantsuit

Rashmika Mandana pleasantly surprised her followers on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to share her recent pictures, captioned with a teddy bear emoji. The actress captured everyone's attention as she posed seductively in a striking fiery red pantsuit. The post quickly set social media ablaze, amassing over 1lakh likes and a flood of comments from her devoted fans, showering her with praises and compliments. Now, let's delve into the mesmerizing snapshots of Rashmika's stunning photoshoot.

Rashmika's mesmerizing look showcased her in a dazzling, shiny red pantsuit that effortlessly commanded attention. The ensemble featured notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves. To complement the striking pantsuit, she opted for a sexy black bralette with intricate netted detailing, adding a touch of allure to the overall ensemble. The flared pants in the same shade of red created a harmonious and stylish effect.

Assisted by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Rashmika kept her accessories minimal and chose a pair of chic black sunglasses and elegant rings adorning her fingers. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, her make-up look featured a stunning red smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, a dewy base, and nude lipstick. Completing the look, Rashmika left her curly hair open with a middle part, adding to her overall glam appearance.

